List of all GTA Online Freemode Events and Challenges giving 3x money and RP (October 27-November 1)

GTA Online’s new Halloween update kickstarted another week of celebrations, allowing gamers to earn boosted payout from a variety of in-game events and modes. One of the most noteworthy additions is the triple money and RP for participating in Freemode Events and Challenges through November 1, 2023. This means players can earn a good amount of cash by wreaking havoc in the free mode for the next six days.

This article shares all of the available Freemode Events and Challenges in GTA Online in 2023.

List of all GTA Online Freemode Events (3x bonuses)

The Freemode Events were added to the game in 2015, allowing players to engage in various in-game competitions without any loading screens or the need to join any job while in Freemode. These events will occur in most of the online lobbies, such as:

Public

Invite Only

Crew

Friends

To trigger a Freemode Event, there should be at least three players in a lobby unaffiliated to the same MC Club or Organisation roaming on the Freemode. There are a couple of such events available, each getting selected on a random basis.

Here’s a complete list of Freemode Events eligible for triple bonuses after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Air Checkpoints

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

King of the Castle

Kill List

Hunt the Beast

Hot Property

Hold the Wheel

Criminal Damage

Checkpoints

Unlike GTA Online Jack O’ Lanterns, Business Battles are eligible for the 3x boosted payout for the next six days.

List of all Freemode Challenges in 2023 (3x bonuses)

The Freemode Challenges were also added to the game in 2015 with the Freemode Events Update. These differ from the aforementioned Freemode Events. However, the requirement to trigger them is the same — three unaffiliated players are required to be in a lobby.

Players get alerted before a Freemode Challenge starts, giving them three minutes to be prepared with on-screen instructions about the challenge itself. A top-three leaderboard will appear at the bottom-right of the screen as soon as a challenge starts.

After the latest update, here are all of the Freemode Challenges eligible for triple bonuses:

Headshot Kills Challenge

Sniper Kills Challenge

Fly Under Bridges Challenge

Highest Speed Challenge

Longest Bail Challenge

Inverted Flying Challenge

Longest Fall Survived Challenge

Longest Jump Challenge

Longest Freefall Challenge

Reverse Driving Challenge

Longest Wheelie Challenge

Longest Stoppie Challenge

Low Flying Challenge

Lowest Parachute Challenge

Vehicles Stolen Challenge

No Crashes Challenge

Near Misses Challenge

With no GTA 6 announcement on the horizon, it’s the best time to earn all extra bonuses from Freemode Events and Challenges throughout the Halloween week.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes Not at all 3 votes