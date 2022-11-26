List of GTA Online’s Galaxy Super Yacht missions: Rewards and other details

If you ever consider purchasing a Galaxy Super Yacht, you might wish to know the rewards for its missions in GTA Online. After all, this property is largely for show, so any amount of return that you can get out of it will be crucial.

Those missions are part of the A Superyacht Life series, and there are six of them in total. The pay is rather meager outside of weekly events that may buff it, but there is one main reward unique to the Galaxy Super Yacht: the Yacht Captain Outfit.

If that sounds too lacking to you, then you may not wish to pay millions for this property.

All Galaxy Super Yacht missions in GTA Online

Here is a list of all six yacht missions in GTA Online (all of which have "A Superyacht Life -" as a prefix):

Overboard

Salvage

All Hands

Icebreaker

Bon Voyage

D-Day

All six of them can be done from anywhere between one and four players. If you complete all six as the host, you will receive the Yacht Captain Outfit. It's a pretty simple costume, but some players might enjoy the sailor look.

Some cash and a costume aren't the only things you get by completing all six missions. GTA Online players can also reduce the fee of moving the Galaxy Super Yacht around from $25,000 to $10,000.

Note: These rewards apply to all three variants of the Galaxy Super Yacht.

What else do you get out of the Galaxy Super Yacht?

Some players might not like those missions and their rewards. In that case, it's worth highlighting some of the other benefits of owning this giant boat. There are three yachts, each with its own advantages.

The Orion offers the following benefits in GTA Online:

It's the cheapest one

Helipad

Shitzu Tropic

Speedophile Seashark

By comparison, The Pisces have:

Two Helipads

Hot Tub

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Nagasaki Dinghy

Pegassi Speeder

Two Speedophile Seasharks

Finally, The Aquarius has the following advantages in GTA Online:

Two Helipads

Hot Tub

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Lampadati Toro

Nagasaki Dinghy

Four Speedophile Seasharks

Generally speaking, The Orion costs $6,000,000, The Pisces is priced at $7,000,000, and The Aquarius is worth $8,000,000. However, some weekly discounts or Black Friday sales might make it cost less than what's listed above.

The Galaxy Super Yacht is primarily for players with a ton of money

Given how lackluster the yacht's missions and overall utility are, it should come across as no surprise that this property isn't something that should be prioritized. Some features, like the hot tub and overall aesthetic, are fun, but gamers seeking valuable rewards won't find them with any of the three yachts.

If you're already at the end game of GTA Online and need nothing else, then feel free to purchase any The Orion, The Pisces, or The Aquarius. None of their missions are particularly hard, so it's easy to unlock the unique costume and cheaper price for relocation.

