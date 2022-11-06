List of all Heists for GTA Online’s latest event

GTA Online has numerous Heist Finales that players must complete for The Heists Event 2022. One reason they might care about knowing all of them in GTA Online is because of a $2,000,000 reward for completing them. The Rockstar Newswire article on November 3, 2022, stated:

"Complete all the Heist Finales within the next 3 weeks to receive a lump-sum bonus of GTA$2,000,000."

Thus, some players will find it in their best interest to know how to do it all.

Every Heist Finale in GTA Online's Heists Event 2022

Here is a list of all the heists in GTA Online as of November 2022:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

The Doomsday Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

You need to complete the finale of each one should you wish to get the $2,000,000 bonus. Do note that The Doomsday Heist has three acts, all of which must be completed for this task.

Requirements for this event

The last one was added in 2020 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The average joe in GTA Online can't just do heists because they want to since there are requirements. Here are the items you must own to get started:

High-End Apartment: The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, The Pacific Standard

The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, The Pacific Standard Facility: The Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist Arcade: The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist Kosatka: The Cayo Perico Heist

All of these jobs require setup missions to be done. Similarly, you will need to play with other gamers to complete everything. Here is a list of these heists and the number of players required:

The Fleeca Job: 2

2 The Prison Break: 4

4 The Humane Labs Raid: 4

4 Series A Funding: 4

4 The Pacific Standard: 4

4 The Doomsday Heist: 2~4

2~4 The Diamond Casino Heist: 2~4

2~4 The Cayo Perico Heist: 1

Players who don't have at least three friends to do these jobs with must rely on some randoms if they want the $2,000,000 bonus. As long as you complete the finale for each job, you should be able to get that free money, as the Newswire article doesn't mention anything about being a Heist Leader.

Other notes on heists for this month

This month will feature different bonuses each week (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should check the Rockstar Newswire for any new bonuses pertaining to these missions. Each Thursday will include a new post that will inevitably detail activities that will get bonus cash and RP. For example, the first week has:

"2X GTA$ and RP on all Setup Missions for all classic Heists and 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist for the whole month"

Not to mention that The Doomsday Heist finale pays 50% extra, and its setup missions have a 50% discount. GTA+ members also get 50% bonus cash on all classic heists and a guaranteed Panther Statue every week for The Cayo Perico Heist.

