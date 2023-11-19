List of potential cars in GTA Online Winter DLC update 2023

The Winter DLC update 2023 for GTA Online is just a few weeks away, and fans have already started predicting what changes Rockstar Games will introduce. One of the most routine things that the gaming studio always includes is new cars. Every major DLC adds around 15 vehicles that Rockstar drip feeds gradually. The upcoming DLC is also anticipated to follow suit.

However, predicting upcoming cars is a difficult thing, considering the studio is usually random with its car selection. Nonetheless, Digital Car Addict, a popular GTA YouTuber and vehicle enthusiast, has predicted some cars that Rockstar could include in the game's upcoming update.

Note: The cars are based on the predictions made by YouTuber Digital Car Addict.

What new cars Rockstar Games could add in the upcoming Winter 2023 DLC in GTA Online

Digital Car Addict posted the above video on November 16, 2023, predicting vehicles from various classes and categories likely to be added to GTA Online's December 2023 DLC.

According to the YouTuber, the upcoming DLC may not include vehicles from classes such as motorcycle, open-wheel, utility, etc. However, they predicted that the following vehicles could be added to the GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC:

Supercar:

A Truffade exotic hypercar based on the Bugatti Bolide, Bugatti EB 110, and Bugatti W16 Mistral.

A supercar based on the Pagani Utopia.

Sports cars:

Obey 10F Cabrio Variant.

Comet S2 Safari Variant.

New Grotti vehicle based on the Ferrari Monza SP2.

Muscle cars:

New Vapid vehicle based on the Fox Body Mustang.

New Vapid vehicle based on the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse or 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.

Sports Classics cars:

New Vapid vehicle based on the 1960 Ford GT40.

New Ocelot vehicle based on the Jaguar E-Type.

SUV cars:

New Grotti vehicle based on the Ferrari Purosangue.

New Deubachee vehicle based on the Aston Martin DBX.

Off-road cars:

Rivian R1T

New Bravado vehicle based on the RAM TRX.

New Mammoth vehicle based on the GMC HUMMER EV.

Sedan cars:

Audi RS6 Avant.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon.

Compact cars:

New Annis vehicle based on the Mazda Miata.

New Karin vehicle based on the Toyota GR Yaris or Toyota GR Corolla.

While these are the predictions, Rockstar Games has already teased a new GTA Online supercar named Grotti Turismo Omaggio for the upcoming update.

The new vehicle will have an exclusive livery celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Eligible players will be able to claim the livery for free.

Additionally, the gaming studio announced new upcoming vehicle customization options such as custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates, a new livery for the Pegassi Zentorno, a Sprunk x eCola branded livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, etc.

However, many fans are expecting Rockstar to remove some of the worst vehicles in GTA Online after the Winter 2023 DLC.

