5 of the worst vehicles in GTA Online that should be removed from the game

GTA Online offers a selection of over 500 vehicles catering to all players that can be purchased in the multiplayer game. However, most of the vehicles are present in the game, just as showpieces. The playerbase commonly uses a few selective vehicles that have good utilities. Although the studio removed nearly 200 vehicles recently, there are still many left that are useless.

This article lists five of the worst vehicles in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should remove from the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 vehicles that have no use in GTA Online in 2023

1) Brute Boxville (Post OP)

The Brute Boxville (Post OP) is one of the most despised vans, especially among GTA Online MC business owners. If you sell your business products frequently, there is a good chance that LJT has given you the van to deliver them. It is a slow and useless vehicle that takes an eternity to reach from one stop to another.

Additionally, the handling is poor and can go out of control with just a simple hit from NPC cars. Although the van has a bulletproof rear, it cannot withstand a single blast of any kind. Most veteran players always skip missions related to this vehicle.

2) BF Surfer Custom

The BF Surfer Custom is another van that has no actual purpose in the game. Rockstar Games added it with the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in December 2022. While the vehicle suited the DLC theme, it has become a useless vehicle in 2023.

Despite being a van, it can carry only four people inside. It also has a poor top speed of only 69.75 mph or 112.25 km/h when fully upgraded. Moreover, the gaming studio charges a premium of $590,000 for this vehicle in GTA Online. Spending such a huge amount on a useless vehicle is certainly not a smart move.

3) Invade and Persuade RC Tank

The Invade and Persuade RC Tank is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added this remote-controlled toy to let players annoy others in freeroam. The vehicle can be equipped with a Machine Gun, Flamethrower, Plasma Cannon, and Charged Rockets. However, it cannot be used in any kind of mission.

Moreover, dealing with the Invade and Persuade RC Tank is an annoying thing for a player. While the tank can easily harm and kill you, you’ll have a difficult time destroying it. And even if you manage to destroy it, only the vehicle will be damaged, leaving its operator intact.

4) Zirconium Journey II

The Zirconium Journey II was also added as part of the GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and similar to other vans, it has no utilities in the game. Many car enthusiasts called out Rockstar Games for adding the same vehicle when the first edition Zirconium Journey is already there in the game.

The Zirconium Journey II has a top speed of only 79.25 mph or 127.54 km/h. The traction and handling of the vehicle is very poor. If you get hit by other vehicles or go off the paved roads in the game, you’ll have a hard time bringing the van back to your control. It is certainly not the best vehicle in GTA Online to escape from cops.

5) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a weaponized supercar in GTA Online that has many interesting features on paper. However, its practical uses in the game are very limited. Although it has a rocket boost, homing missiles, and several other things, many players despise it for being a water magnet.

Most players use the vehicle just to perform stunts occasionally. The Scramjet is also one of the most expensive ($4,000,000) vehicles in the game. However, it cannot be used in standard races, making the expenditure a mere waste of money.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes