List of Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online giving 3x cash and RP this week (February 2 to 7, 2024)

GTA Online's Simeon Contact Missions are back in the limelight this week as the automotive dealer is feeling generous once again. From now until February 7, 2024, players can earn triple cash and RP by helping the character via the Simeon Contact Missions, including the Premium Deluxe Repo Work. This means about a dozen missions are available for triple bonuses throughout the week.

Let’s quickly look at all the Simeon Contact Missions eligible for these bonuses this week.

Simeon Contact Missions in GTA Online: A brief list of all jobs available for 3x bonuses this week (February 2 to February 7)

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers players a chance to earn triple the amount of payout from 12 Simeon Contact Missions until February 7, 2024. Here’s a complete list of these missions:

All in the Game

Blow Up

Blow Up II

Blow Up III

Chasers II

Chasers

El Burro Heists

GTA Today

Gentry Does It

It Takes a Thief

Rockford Roll

Rich Men in Richman

Where Credit's Due

In 2019, Rockstar Games introduced Premium Deluxe Repo Work, another set of Simeon Contact Missions, allowing players to help the character with more automobile-related work.

Here’s a list of all Premium Deluxe Repo Work eligible for 3x bonuses this week:

Blow Up IV

Sasquashed

Under the Hammer

Do You Even Lift?

GTA Today II

RV Nearly There?

Burn Rate

Simeonomics

Most of the Simeon Contact Missions can be done solo. This means helping the character is one of the best things to do in Los Santos this week.

How to start the Simeon Contact Missions in 2024

Unlike the GTA Online Auto Shop Service Client Jobs, starting Simeon Contact Missions doesn’t require the purchase of any property. While most players already know this, some might need guidance on how to start these missions in Los Santos.

Here’s how these missions can easily be started from the Pause Menu:

Open the Pause Menu. Head over to the Online tab. Choose Jobs. Select Play Jobs. Go to Rockstar Created. Head to the Missions. Select any of the available Simeon Contact Missions.

Beginners must know that each Simeon Contact Mission requires them to have a minimum rank. The minimum rank needed to start one is Rank 1, while the highest is Rank 31. The Premium Deluxe Repo Work is unlocked at Rank 1.

Apart from the Simeon Contact Missions, players can also complete the Salvage Yard Robbery missions and the Exotic Exports to hustle in Los Santos this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.