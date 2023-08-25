List of all special GTA Online outfits available on a 30% discount (Aug 25 - Aug 30)

Outfits set every player apart in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The game provides tons of apparel options to drape their custom characters in but also features several ready-made outfits that can be bought from different clothing stores. These outfits are linked to various in-game missions, heists, and even Adversary Modes such as Deadline.

Not only is the Deadline Adversary Mode giving away triple money and RP this week, but its outfits are being sold at a 30% discount through August 30, 2023. For those interested, here is a list of all special GTA Online outfits available at a 30% discount this week.

Deadline Yellow and all special GTA Online outfits available at a 30% discount (August 25 - August 30, 2023)

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games has made all Deadline Adversary Mode special outfits available on a 30% discount until August 30, 2023. This multiplayer game mode puts players on an aerial platform where they try to eliminate each other, and the lone survivor is declared the winner.

That said, this isn't a standard elimination match as all participants must ride the Nagasaki Shotaro, a futuristic motorcycle inspired by Tron: Legacy's Light Cycle, during this Adversary Mode. The Deadline special outfits also boast a similar look in the game.

Here is a list of all Deadline outfits available on a 30% discount as part of the current GTA Online weekly update:

Deadline Yellow

Deadline Green

Deadline Orange

Deadline Purple

Deadline Pink

Deadline Red

Deadline Blue

Deadline White

All special outfits on this list look mostly the same but have differently colored highlights corresponding to their name.

However, these outfits are not readily available in the game and must be unlocked. For this, you must participate in at least one round of the Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

There are several Deadline Adversary Mode matches (Image via YouTube/KiingMir)

It is a fun multiplayer match to enjoy while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 and can be started by following these instructions:

Step 1 - Go to Online in the Pause Menu

- Go to Online in the Pause Menu Step 2 - Select Jobs

- Select Jobs Step 3 - Select Play Job

- Select Play Job Step 4 - Click on Rockstar Created

- Click on Rockstar Created Step 5 - Scroll down to Adversary Mode

- Scroll down to Adversary Mode Step 6 - Find and select any of the available Deadline matches

After playing at least one round, go to any apparel store in Los Santos or Blaine County and stand near the counter. Then, click the button prompted by the game to access the outfits catalog, scroll down, and click on "Outfits: Deadline" to buy the Deadline special outfits of your choice.

Playing one round of the Deadline Adversary Mode unlocks the Nagasaki Shotaro in GTA Online. It is available on the Legendary Motorsport website and has a price tag of $2,225,000.

Poll : Have you played the Deadline Adversary Mode before? Yes No 0 votes