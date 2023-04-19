List of all Vice City characters that could return in GTA 6

The release of GTA 6 is still a long way off, as Rockstar Games has yet to release any information about the game. While insiders and data miners are constantly providing information about the upcoming title's development process, many fans are wondering which old characters will appear in the game. Given that the game is set in Vice City, Rockstar Games may bring back some characters from GTA Vice City.

The studio has a history of doing so in previous games, and fans are hoping for the same in the next one. This article discusses five characters from the classic 3D game who could make a comeback in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five Vice City characters Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6

1) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is a fan-favorite character from Vice City and also has a higher chance of returning to the HD Universe of Rockstar Games. He is a lawyer and a close ally of Tommy Vercetti. The character has already made a reappearance in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and fans expect him to return to GTA 6.

Ken runs his crime syndicates out of a business called K. Rosenberg & Co. in Vice City. His chamber is located in the iconic Washington Beach, and the developers should bring the business along with the character. He can be a main character or a side character who provides Strangers and Freaks missions.

2) Phil Cassidy

Phil Cassidy is one of the few characters to appear in multiple Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar first introduced the character in GTA 3 and later brought him to Vice City, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories. He is a former American soldier who now works as an arms supplier in Vice City.

This character could be used to provide players with rare weapons in the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. Phil Cassidy would be an ideal replacement for the Gun Van seller. While the latter is only available in multiplayer mode, Phil should be included in Story Mode.

3) Kent Paul

Kent Paul is another character who has appeared in both GTA Vice City and San Andreas. In the former game, he worked in the music industry while also running a shadow crime empire. The character is known to have a large network of contacts who can come in handy at times. However, he is a pathological liar and a drug addict.

Kent Paul could be included as one of the mischievous characters in GTA 6 who cannot be completely trusted. Given that he is of British origin, he’ll be the perfect equivalent of English Dave from Grand Theft Auto Online in the upcoming game.

4) Umberto Robina

Umberto Robina is one of Vice City's most influential and fan-favorite characters, played by Danny Trejo, a well-known Mexican-American Hollywood actor and voice actor. Since he previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, many fans expect his character to return to GTA 6.

He is the leader of the Cuban gang in the City of Vice and frequently clashes with the Haitian street gang. Rockstar should incorporate gang culture into the upcoming game and include Umberto as a member of one of the gangs. He could also be a mission provider for the protagonists in the game.

5) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most iconic characters in the GTA franchise and has a huge fan following. While many fans want him to return to the upcoming game, his voice actor Ray Liotta passed away in May 2022, leaving fans devastated.

However, Rockstar could bring him back as a shadow character or include Easter eggs in the game. Niko Bellic has been mentioned several times in the latest title, and the developers can use the same approach to bring back memories of Tommy Vercetti in Grand Theft Auto 6.

