LM87 vs. Torero XO in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more details compared

GTA Online has some fast cars for racing, and many armored variants to take on other players and survive battles. Most models in the online mode are inspired by real-life cars, and with upgrades and customizing options, players have been spoilt for choice.

Two of the best cars that players can get in-game are the Benefactor LM87 and the Pegassi Torero XO. The LM87 is based off a mix of a Sauber Mercedes C9 and a Mercedes-Benz C11. The Torero XO, on the other hand, is based off a 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

Players cannot go wrong in choosing either of the cars for their sheer power on the roads of GTA Online. This article will provide a detailed comparison for those who want to know the exact specifics and how one model matches up to another.

Note: The article contains the writer's opinion.

GTA Online players are split between the two powerful cars on the road

Benefactor LM87

The LM87 made its debut with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC. It is one of the fastest cars in the game while also being one of the most expensive models out there.

The car is a one-seater, making it an expensive option to use during heists to drive alone. It is priced at $2,915,000 and can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website in-game, with eight color options.

The car has a 6-speed gearbox with a stock top-speed of 101.19 mph or 162.85 km/h, and can reach 128.50 mph or 206.80 km/h after upgrades. The LM87's fastest lap was last recorded at 0:58.658.

The car has a sub-par stock braking rating which can be upgraded to Street Brakes ($20,000), Sport Brakes ($27,000), and Race Brakes ($35,000). Engine EMS can be upgraded to Level 4 for a cost of $33,500.

The LM87 can also be armored to withstand a jet missile or a tank cannon attack at least once, which is a good option to have during heists or missions in GTA Online. A 100% armor upgrade will cost $50,000, with the option to further add an Ignition Bomb ($5,000) and a Remote Bomb ($7,500).

Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO made its debut with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC. One of the fastest all-wheel-drive cars in-game, it is priced a shade cheaper than the LM87. It is priced at $2,890,000 and can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website, with eight color options available.

The vehicle has a 7-speed gearbox and comes with a stock top-speed of 100.20 mph or 161.25 km/h, which can go up to 131 mph or 210.82 km/h. The XO recorded the fastest lap at 0:59.577, and has an acceleration rating of 4.8/5.0.

The model's braking can be upgraded to Street Brakes ($20,000), Sport Brakes ($27,000), and Race Brakes ($35,000). Its engine can be upgraded to Level 4 for a cost of $33,500.

The Pegassi Torero XO can also be armored to withstand a jet missile or a tank cannon attack at least once, which is on part with the LM87. Armor upgrades cost almost the same as that of an LM87, with a 100% armor upgrade costing $50,000 Even the option to add an Ignition Bomb ($5,000) and a Remote Bomb ($7,500) costs just as much as an LM87.

Comparison

In terms of raw speed, both cars are almost equally quick, considering the fastest lap time recorded. When it comes to pure track racing, players cannot go wrong with choosing either of these.

Torero XO is faster than LM87 with stock parts as well as fully upgraded parts applied on both cars, when racing in a straight line. On the roads, the latter edges out the former with better corner speeds and handling. The XO has better looks on the outside while the LM87's cockpit is futuristic.

The LM87 has all the upgrades and customizing options to give it the look of the beast the car can be on the roads. The car's heavy looks might deceive its acceleration and performance on roads, especially with its top-speed and handling.

The XO has a brilliant peformance on the road, and looks and drives as good as any hypercar in real-life. Taking inspiration for its looks from Lamborghini Countach, it can be a head-turner while also being a beast during all the different available races in GTA Online.

Conclusion

In terms of raw speed and looks with average handling, the Torero XO might be favored by most players. However, for a futuristic cockpit, almost similar top-speed and a better corner handling, the LM87 should be chosen, especially by those who like street racing.

The expensive pricetag of both cars have might put off many. If affordable, both models will be worth their dime once fully upgraded, customized, and raced around the GTA Online's world in all the different modes and tracks.

