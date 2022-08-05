5 GTA Online vehicles to buy this week after latest weekly update (4th - 10th August 2022)

Cars are a major part of GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises Update, so it is certainly the ideal time for GTA Online racers to return to playing this game once again. Furthermore, players should also note that Rockstar Games is going to add more cars, bonuses, and discounts in the coming weeks as well.

For this very reason, many players may get confused regarding which cars to buy this week and which to avoid. Therefore, this article will recommend five of the best cars that they should buy after this Criminal Enterprises update.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five cars that players should buy in GTA Online after this week's update

5) Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is the newest car added to GTA Online this week, which has also attracted most of the players' attention, and rightfully so, as the car boasts a rebellious futuristic design based on the enthralling Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss.

Although the selling point of this car is its unique appearance, it still boasts a decent performance with a top speed of 123.8 mph and a lap time of 1:04:481, sure to make most GTA Online players satisfied with this brand new car. The only problem is that it's got a hefty pricetag and has not received any discounts this week, so players should keep that in mind.

4) Lampadati Viseris

When fully upgraded, the Lampadati Viseris is one of the best sports cars for drifting, so if players are sick of not being able to drift properly, they should definitely consider buying this car.

Furthermore, its design is based on the De Tomaso Pantera GT5 and the Maserati Merak, giving it, as its in-game description states appropriately, a chiseled look. Players will feel oddly satisfied just by looking at it.

Although its performance is not as great in comparison to other cars, it is still one of the best cars in its class, especially when fully upgraded.

3) Maibatsu Penumbra FF

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF is one of the best cars in terms of handling, so if players want a car that is easy to control, the Penumbra FF is ideal for them.

Furthermore, this car is based on the real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse, which is an iconic car in its own right that many veteran GTA Online racers will recognize its sleek look the moment they see it.

The Penumbra FF has a decent top speed of 124.25 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in its class, but more importantly, the majority of players who own this vehicle agree that it is one of the most fun cars to drive in GTA Online.

2) Lampadati Novak

The Novak is one of the best SUVs in the game and is based on the real-life Maserati Levante SUV. If players are looking for a bulky four-door vehicle with an amazing performance, the Novak is the one they should get this week.

It has very reactive handling and above-average acceleration. Furthermore, players can drive this car off-road without facing any major problems.

It is one of the sportier SUVs players will find in GTA Online, and the discount has also significantly lowered its price, so players should not miss this chance.

1) Ocelot XA-21

The Ocelot XA-21 is arguably the most reliable supercar in Grand Theft Auto Online. This car's design is based on the Jaguar C-X75, while other aspects are based on different cars released by Maserati and McLaren. Beginner Grand Theft Auto Online racers will find this supercar very accessible as well, especially those who have never driven supercars before.

It has incredible grip and will rarely spin out on severe turns, making its cornering performance unparalleled in its class. Finally, despite its lack of peak speed, players can quickly overcome this limitation with appropriate upgrades.

