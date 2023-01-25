“Looks better than Definitive Edition” Fans react to GTA Vice City Stories being played on the Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X fans can play old emulated games, including GTA Vice City Stories, thanks to the developer and retail modes being available on the console. Naturally, some gamers post and react to video clips of it. One Twitter user humorously stated:

"Looks better than Definitive edition"

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition has a horrid reputation online, so it's no surprise to see it get dunked on in this fashion. This Tweet is a response to the following gameplay video, which wasn't originally about the Definitive Edition in any form.

Random reactions to GTA Vice City Stories on the Xbox Series X

Darealbandicoot @Darealbandicoot VCS has never looked better on console VCS has never looked better on console https://t.co/dq0QHocw5x

The first Tweet to be shown here contains the actual GTA Vice City Stories clip. It still has that PS2 blur, but the framerate is good, and the clip seems to look better than what one would usually see on the PS2 for some people. It's not too noteworthy on its own, yet this Tweet did receive some interesting responses.

Note: The GTA Vice City Stories shown here is an emulated copy, not something players can buy from any store.

Fan reactions

Ben @videotech_ @Darealbandicoot Gotta give major props to Microsoft for opening dev mode to consumers. @Darealbandicoot Gotta give major props to Microsoft for opening dev mode to consumers.

Darealbandicoot @Darealbandicoot @crump009 @videotech_ Playing these games on Series X is a much better experience than DE which is embarrassing. @crump009 @videotech_ Playing these games on Series X is a much better experience than DE which is embarrassing.

Grips @HBsumo @Darealbandicoot The PS2 blur is what makes these games shine. @Darealbandicoot The PS2 blur is what makes these games shine.

The above collection of Tweets is full of various replies to the GTA Vice City Stories gameplay, which range from finding it pretty cool to mocking the Definitive Edition again. It is worth noting that any older Grand Theft Auto title from the PS2 era can be played on the Xbox Series X up to 4K resolution and that community patches are available.

Apart from that minor disclaimer, it's pretty neat to see an old game still get some love in the community today. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has never officially ported GTA Vice City Stories to any modern console or mobile device.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @Darealbandicoot This does not look good, people are jaded as hell. @Darealbandicoot This does not look good, people are jaded as hell.

However, not everybody agrees that it looks good or is better than the Definitive Edition. This user points out how jaded people are, which could be for a number of reasons. The original Twitter user who posted the gameplay video stated that it does look good compared to the original PS2 version.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What looks good to one person may not look the same to another. Some players like the blur in GTA Vice City Stories for the warmth it adds, while others loathe it.

Many fans still hate the Definitive Edition

There is no love lost between the GTA Trilogy and its vocal fanbase. This modern remaster is still the worst-rated Grand Theft Auto game of all time considering both critics' and user scores, having an average rating below 1/10 on Metacritic. Unsurprisingly, many gamers did not take too kindly to the idea of porting the game to Steam and Epic Games Store without any major patches.

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk @videotech_ Modders fixed 80% of the issues when the GTA Trilogy dropped back in 2021 Rockstar sat around for a year then released it without patches again and they are going to scam fans again next month on Epic Games Store @videotech_ Modders fixed 80% of the issues when the GTA Trilogy dropped back in 2021 Rockstar sat around for a year then released it without patches again and they are going to scam fans again next month on Epic Games Store

Ave ୨♡୧ | ⚥🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @TacticalNudes they really release GTA Trilogy DE on steam with no new updates, what the fuck rockstar

AND IT'S 30$, ON SALE. what a scam they really release GTA Trilogy DE on steam with no new updates, what the fuck rockstar AND IT'S 30$, ON SALE. what a scam

Public reception to the game is still negative, with mixed Steam reviews as of this writing. That average rating is much better than the remaster's score on Metacritic, yet it's still very low for a Grand Theft Auto game.

It is unlikely that the game's reputation will improve any time soon unless a major patch overhauls many of the remaster's flaws.

