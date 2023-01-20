Rockstar Games announces Steam Sale offering GTA 5 and more titles at up to 70% discount

Rockstar Games has released a massive series of discounts for Steam users on several beloved titles, with GTA 5 being available at a 50% discount. Many of their titles range from 50% to 70% off. Rockstar Games has also stated that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on January 19, 2023.

This game, along with the other titles involved in this sale, is playable on the Steam Deck. The original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are still delisted from this platform, meaning they aren't eligible for any of these discounts.

Massive Steam Sale for Rockstar Games, including GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck. Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d

Here is a list of all the discounts available via this generous Steam Sale:

GTA Trilogy: 50% off ($59.99 → $29.99)

50% off ($59.99 → $29.99) Red Dead Redemption II: 67% off ($59.99 → $19.79)

67% off ($59.99 → $19.79) Red Dead Online: 50% off ($19.99 → $9.99)

50% off ($19.99 → $9.99) GTA 5: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)

50% off ($29.99 → $14.99) GTA 5: Premium Edition: 63% off ($39.98 → $14.98)

63% off ($39.98 → $14.98) GTA 5: Premium Edition Great White Shark Card Bundle: 66% off ($59.97 → $20.24)

66% off ($59.97 → $20.24) GTA 5: Premium Edition Whale Shark Card Bundle: 73% off ($89.97 → $23.99)

73% off ($89.97 → $23.99) GTA 5: Premium Edition Megaladon Shark Card Bundle: 75% off ($139.97 → $35.19)

75% off ($139.97 → $35.19) GTA 4: The Complete Edition: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) Max Payne: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)

65% off ($9.99 → $3.49) Max Payne 2: 70% off ($14.99 → $4.49)

70% off ($14.99 → $4.49) Max Payne 3: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) L.A. Noire: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) L.A. Noire The VR Case Files: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)

50% off ($29.99 → $14.99) Bully Scholarship Edition: 65% off ($14.99 → $5.24)

65% off ($14.99 → $5.24) Manhunt: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)

All of these discounts are available until February 2, 2023. It is worth noting that January 19, 2023, marks the debut of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. PC gamers used to only be able to get this game from the Rockstar Games Launcher.

No patch was released for the game on its launch day. Rockstar Games had not announced any upcoming updates for this remaster by the time this article was written.

Note: All the numbers listed above are in USD.

What is included in the GTA 5: Premium Edition?

Official artwork for this version of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players might see Rockstar Game's latest Steam Sale as an opportunity to purchase this game at a low price. The Premium Edition essentially includes the base game and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. The latter typically costs $9.99 and is not available in the Steam Sale at a discount separate from the Premium Edition.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Park is for Grand Theft Auto Online, and it includes:

$1,000,000 in the bank

Free Office, Bunker, Counterfeit Cash Factory, Clubhouse, low-end Apartment, and 10-car Garage, which would normally cost $3,421,500

Several free vehicles that would usually cost a total of $5,919,500

$2,704,385 worth of guns and outfits

Grand Theft Auto Online is automatically bundled with GTA 5, so there is no need to purchase it separately. Steam has customer reviews, so players unsure about which game to buy can always check that out to see various examples of praise and criticism.

