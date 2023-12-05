Love Is a Long Road: GTA 6 trailer uses Tom Petty's iconic 1989 song

The GTA 6 trailer release was a huge success for Rockstar Games as it garnered a huge amount of views within hours and broke several records. While fans were amazed by the graphics and characters, Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty also garnered attraction. The choice of track was well appreciated by not just the fans but also the official Tom Petty account on X (formerly Twitter). The latter thanked the studio for using the song in the very first trailer.

In return, Rockstar Games showed their gratitude towards the music legend. In reply, the studio wrote:

"We are honored and thank you! #pettyforever"

This has received warm reactions from the fans of the video game as well as the singer and songwriter who passed away on October 2, 2017. However, this isn't the first time Rockstar has used one of Petty's songs.

Love Is a Long Road is an iconic song that fits perfectly with the GTA 6 trailer

Love Is a Long Road is an iconic rock song by Tom Petty that Rockstar Games used in the very first GTA 6 official trailer. Those familiar with the legend instantly recognize the beats as soon as the video starts. Further, as mentioned before, Tom Petty's official X account made a tweet thanking the studio:

"Tom loved contributing “Runnin’ Down A Dream” to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, so it is an honor to have “Love Is A Long Road” featured in Trailer 1 for Grand Theft Auto VI from @RockstarGames. #PettyForever"

The lyrics of the song are quite catchy and fit the trailer's narrative as we see Lucia in prison. Soon, we get to hear Tom sing the lines, with beautiful shots of Vice City serving as the backdrop. The trailer then pans over to a lot of GTA 6 characters going about their business in the city.

However, this isn't the first time Rockstar has collaborated with the legendary singer and songwriter. His other song, "Runnin’ Down A Dream," was one of the most popular tracks in GTA San Andreas. Almost everyone who has played the title has heard the song playing on Radio K-DST.

So, it is quite nostalgic and beautiful that the studio decided to honor Tom Petty by using his song for the first trailer of GTA 6. Fans see this as a great start because it signifies that the latest entry will have another set of iconic songs to enliven their Vice City experience.

While everyone appreciates the song and the trailer, many are also wondering about the release date of the game and its possible cost.

