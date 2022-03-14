Migrating GTA 5 Story Mode saves to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will be available from tomorrow and players cannot believe that their wait is over. If gamers have not yet migrated their saved data, today is the day to do it.

Players intent on keeping all of their previous progress from the game know how important it is to transfer all their important stats before it is too late. On the other hand, some are concerned they may miss out on bonuses by leaving them for much longer.

This article will talk about how to migrate saves from GTA 5 Story Mode to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA 5 Story Mode migration is a must

The YouTube video above gives the pertinent details about save transfers as well as other features in the new game.

There are some important things to be aware of when migrating saved data to the next gen consoles for GTA 5, such as:

Make sure your active Rockstar Social Club is fully up to date with everything that you wish to transfer

Gamers on PS4 and Xbox One can choose just one save file containing all their progress to transfer to PS5 or next gen Xbox consoles. These saves must be uploaded onto the Social Club from the previous console and re-accessed through the Social club on the newer consoles

On PS5 or Xbox Series X/S machines, players can download their saved game via the Rockstar Social Club

Fans should make sure that they are satisfied with the progress they have made before committing to a save on their PS4 or Xbox One. This is important so gamers know where they stand when starting on their next gen console.

Downloading Story Mode Saves from the In-Game Pause Menu

Below is a step-by-step guide based on the instructions provided by Rockstar Games.

Open GTA 5 on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5

Open the Pause Menu

Select the Game and then click on Download Save Game

Sign-in to your Rockstar Games Social Club, but ensure that the account is the same you use for your PS4 or Xbox One

Select the Save Game in the account

An alert will pop up, asking for your conformation. Affirm your selection

Wait for the download to complete

You will receive a confirmation message once downlaod is complete

You will then be brought back into Story Mode

Thankfully, Rockstar has a very good reputation for gibing out easy-to-understand details regarding accessing new games and content. They are by far one of the best computer game manufacturers that takes the opinions of their fans into consideration.

Edited by Saman