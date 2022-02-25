Why Rockstar should add GTA 6 references to GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced

Gamers waiting for GTA 6 feel that, as some sort of reward for their loyalty over the years, Rockstar should give them a few hints or fun easter eggs in the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

In the past, Rockstar has been known to put little clues or nods about other games into some of their titles. For example, in GTA 3, there is a sign at the airport that says, "See you in Miami", a clear hint for the upcoming GTA Vice City game. Similarly, gamers see no reason why Rocktar might not do something similar again.

This article will discuss why gamers feel that there should be references to GTA 6 in the Expanded & Enhanced version of GTA 5.

Rockstar may have already added GTA 6 clues in the Expanded & Enhanced Edition

GTA fans globally expect Rockstar to hide little secrets inside almost all of their games, with the video above showcasing various movie and game references that are hidden in GTA 5.

Many fans are hoping to see the addition of other clues and easter eggs to the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition that provide more information about GTA 6. In fact, some fans even think that they have already spotted clues in GTA 5 and GTA Online already, but this is highly unlikely. Most of their theories stem from websites and billboards that have been in GTA 5 since its release.

This does raise an interest in GTA fans, however, perhaps these are the sort of clues gamers should be looking for when they receive their copy of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. New billboards and websites might indeed contain clues for the next game, and fans think this is an exciting incentive for Rockstar to add them.

The website players thought could be a clue (Image via YouTube @TheDZBoyz27)

The Six Figure Temps website, for example, has had GTA consipracy theorists suggesting that the word "six", coupled with the website telling players they can travel the world and invest in the future, are all clues about the upcoming title.

But this was easily debunked as the website and its corresponding billboards in GTA 5 have existed long before any development for GTA 6 began. This should still be of some interest to expectant fans of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced who should keep their eyes peeled for any new kind of advertisements.

Other main references fans can expect to see are most likely in the form of new vehicles that will also feature in the next game. Also, if there are any new heists or mission locations added, fans will even start to think that Rockstar is warming players up to some new content or characters.

Overall, Rockstar should absolutely keep up its old trend of leaving breadcrumbs for gamers. It will give GTA fans everywhere some fun detective work to do in figuring out what GTA 6 clues have been planted in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced.

