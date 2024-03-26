Modder visualizes GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake

YouTuber "flames per second" has visualized how GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake would look with the help of mods in a new video. The result is phenomenal, and it might leave you hoping for an official Grand Theft Auto 3 remake. There are many concept videos on the internet that make use of Unreal Engine 5 to visualize such remakes. This is because Epic's new game engine aims to make video games look much more photorealistic.

However, what makes this particular video different is that the uploader used a modded GTA 5 to showcase the remake concept. So here's everything you need to know about the video that tries to showcase what GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake could be like.

GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake visualized with the help of mods

The 11-minute video embedded above was made by YouTuber "flames per second," who has many similar videos on the channel. It showcases Claude and 8-Ball in Liberty City, driving around several iconic vehicles from GTA 3, like the Kuruma that you get in the very beginning, the Diablo Stallion, the Mafia Sentinel, the Stingray, the Taxi, and even Mr. Whoopee, the notorious ice cream truck.

GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake concept was made possible with several GTA 5 mods. The vehicles were all taken from a GTA 3 car pack called Project FromThePast. Most of them are quite detailed, and the modder tried to preserve the original look of the vehicles instead of their HD Universe redesigns. Claude and 8-Ball are custom player models, while the map mod is called Liberty City Remix, which brings the Liberty City map from GTA 4 to GTA 5.

On the downside, the Grand Theft Auto 5 skybox looks a bit out of place in GTA 3's Unreal Engine 5 remake. It's far too bright and colorful, which is in stark contrast to the dark and dingy ambiance of Rockstar's first 3D Universe title. One of the main reasons why GTA 3 was so ahead of its time was its ambiance, which is hard to replicate in an HD game. The reflections are a bit too much as well, although it's still not as extreme as some other remake concepts.

The YouTuber has also made videos of a modded GTA San Andreas gameplay recording. While you wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, you can go play some of the 3D Universe games with mods.

Grand Theft Auto fans have been a bit worried lately, especially after reports of the GTA 6 release date getting delayed began to surface. So, instead of worrying about the future, you can look back into the past and play some of the older games in the series.

