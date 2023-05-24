New Day RP server for GTA 5: Features, how to join, members, and more

New Day RP is a pretty popular GTA 5 roleplay server that some players might wish to try out. Anybody interested in joining should know that they will need a legit copy of GTA 5. A Discord account and phone number are used for verification when you're on the official forums tied to this server. If you are unwilling to do all that, you will have to search for a different roleplay server.

You also need FiveM to get started, so download that client if you haven't done so already. Once you have set everything up, you need to get your account whitelisted on the aforementioned forums. It is worth noting that this server is partnered with the Red Dead Redemption 2 RP server called Wild West RP, so fans of that game can also check that out for a similar experience.

What you should know about the GTA 5 server called New Day RP

How to join/apply

If you visit newdayrp.com/apply, you will be instructed to log in. If you don't have an account yet, you must create one. You can also log in with Steam or Discord. If applications are currently being accepted, just proceed through the web page like normal. In the case that everything is closed, wait for another chance to apply down the road.

For example, applications were accepted on May 12, 2023, but closed on May 13, 2023. Check the official forums under "Announcements and Information" for the next time it will reopen.

An example of some characters roleplaying (Image via New Day RP/Twitter)

New Day RP is a serious GTA 5 roleplay server. Here are some rules you must keep in mind:

TeamSpeak and SaltyChat are used for communicating with other players.

"connect ndrp.gg" on FiveM should help you connect to this server.

All roleplayed characters must be 18 or older.

Chatting out of character (abbreviated as OOC) is heavily discouraged.

Random Deathmatches (RDM) and Vehicle Deathmatches (VDM) are against the rules.

Other standard roleplay terms like Fail RP and Metagaming describe the content you should avoid doing.

Only up to four people from a group can partake in what's considered "hostile situations." There are only a few exceptions to this rule.

You cannot commit any crimes within 15 minutes of a server restart.

Check out the full list of rules and guidelines on the official forums to see all updated information on this topic.

Features

When this article was first written, New Day RP 2.0 was the main version update. Future patches may be released in the future, so keep that in mind. The above video comes from the official roleplay server's YouTube account, so subscribe to it for the latest updates or check out some videos for more information about past ongoings.

All the standard GTA 5 roleplay features are present here:

Heavy law enforcement presence

Various organizations to join for various jobs

Civic events

Activities like fishing and blackjack

You will also see fan-made vehicles like the Bravado Recursion and the Karin Sigma-Two that you wouldn't find in GTA 5.

Members

A list of some of the notable members (Image via Newdayrp.com)

If you joined the official Discord channel (discord.com/invite/Mq6BN9Rftr), you should be able to see all of the high-ranking staff members, admins, etc., on the right side of Discord. Likewise, the official forums have a list of some well-known characters under the "Members" section. There is also a wiki for those curious to know more about the lore of New Day RP.

As far as notable names go, you have:

Alessa DeFrank

Cassie James

Kate Beers

Poppy Hill

James Faxton

That's everything that players need to know about this GTA 5 roleplay server at present.

Poll : 0 votes