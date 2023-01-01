New GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles seemingly have a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade

Bizarrely enough, several new vehicles in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update have a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade. One gamer even discovered that a few old cars and motorcycles also have this feature. As it stands right now, there are no official ways to enable the 5th EMS Engine Upgrade.

The only way to use this feature right now is via mods or exploits. It is unknown whether Rockstar Games will ever enable these upgrades in a future update since no credible leaks point to it happening any time soon. The complete list of vehicles with this feature can be seen in the next section.

All vehicles with the hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

Classique @ClassiqueGTA

- Tahoma

- Panthera

- Issi Rally (due to HSW)

- Entity MT

- Powersurge

- Manchez Scout C

- Journey II



#GTAOnline twitter.com/ClassiqueGTA/s… Classique @ClassiqueGTA

- Champion

- Cinquemila

- Shinobi

- Reever

- Astron

- Sultan RS

They can be applied through modding or exploits on all platforms.

#GTAOnline Taking a re-look through the carcols.meta files for GTA V, it appears that these vehicles support a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade:- Champion- Cinquemila- Shinobi- Reever- Astron- Sultan RSThey can be applied through modding or exploits on all platforms. Taking a re-look through the carcols.meta files for GTA V, it appears that these vehicles support a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade:- Champion- Cinquemila- Shinobi- Reever- Astron- Sultan RSThey can be applied through modding or exploits on all platforms.#GTAOnline https://t.co/y1v2ezarcR Interestingly, the developers have left some new vehicles in this DLC that support a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade, including the new bike! These are:- Tahoma- Panthera- Issi Rally (due to HSW)- Entity MT- Powersurge- Manchez Scout C- Journey II Interestingly, the developers have left some new vehicles in this DLC that support a hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade, including the new bike! These are:- Tahoma- Panthera- Issi Rally (due to HSW)- Entity MT- Powersurge- Manchez Scout C- Journey II#GTAOnline twitter.com/ClassiqueGTA/s…

In case the tweet gets taken down, here is a summary of what was listed:

Astron

Champion

Cinquemila

Entity MT

Issi Rally

Journey II

Manchez Scout C

Panthere

Powersurge

Reever

Shinobi

Sultan RS

Tahoma Coupe

Seven of those vehicles were from the Los Santos Drug Wars update, while six came from previous updates. There doesn't seem to be a discernible pattern for pre-Los Santos Drug Wars cars and motorcycles getting the hidden 5th EMS Engine Upgrade.

It's worth noting that not every new vehicle in the recent update gets this feature, either. For example, the 300R, Tulip M-100, and Surfer Custom do not possess it in GTA Online.

You cannot get this upgrade from Los Santos Customs by the time this article was written (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Twitter user from before also stated that this data could be found in the carcols.meta file from the recent update. Gamers who cannot access that file can also use a handy method to check whether a car or motorcycle can have a 5th EMS Engine Upgrade.

To do that, pick a vehicle and put it in Los Santos Customs. Remove all Turbo and Transmission upgrades and hover over the EMS Engine Level. If the acceleration decreases, the car or motorcycle could potentially have a 5th EMS Engine Upgrade in GTA Online.

The following tweet involving Los Santos Drug Wars' Tahoma Coupe should serve as a good example.

Classique @ClassiqueGTA Proof of concept, the Tahoma Coupe. The acceleration meter is decreasing when I hover over any upgrade, but I have no visible engine upgrade applied. This indicates that it has an upgrade better than that of the EMS Engine Level 4. Proof of concept, the Tahoma Coupe. The acceleration meter is decreasing when I hover over any upgrade, but I have no visible engine upgrade applied. This indicates that it has an upgrade better than that of the EMS Engine Level 4. https://t.co/BXr63Tj7Oe

Higher acceleration means the player will reach the vehicle's top speed more quickly than those with a lower acceleration value. Beginners should also know that it's not required to buy the previous levels to get the best EMS Upgrade.

Thus, if a 5th level is ever released, GTA Online players should be able to buy it from the get-go without getting the previous four levels. There is a chance that Rockstar won't release this feature for a long time, especially since the Sultan RS has had this flag since 2016.

Nonetheless, it's a neat little trivia point that some GTA Online players might appreciate knowing. No 6th level is known to exist at the moment, or any level above it, for that matter. While unlikely, Rockstar could always retroactively add the 5th EMS Engine Upgrade to other cars post-Los Santos Drug Wars.

No other notable leaks related to this feature were present when this article was written.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes