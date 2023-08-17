570K players have reportedly tried GTA Online Assault on Cayo Perico last week

The new Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode became popular among GTA Online players and has gained over 570,000 players since its launch. Rockstar Games released the game mode on August 10, 2023, as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and offered double-money rewards. Popular insider Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2) reported that it has gained over half-million players in just a week.

The community highly praises the gaming studio for adding the new Adversary Mode. It also utilizes the new map of Cayo Perico Island, adding a surprise element.

GTA Online Assault on Cayo Perico mission has gained over half-a-million players since its release

Expand Tweet

On August 17, 2023, Tez2 reported the player stats on X. The insider shared a line graph showing the new GTA Online Adversary Mode’s performance over the past seven days. The graph also included a table that showed several stats such as Date, Plays, and Unique Plays, among others.

The graph and table shared by Tez2 (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

According to the table, until 5:30 a.m. of August 17, 2023 (timezone unknown), 984,390 players have tried the mission in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, 570,972 Unique Plays. The blue line of the graph indicates Plays, and the pink line indicates Unique Plays.

Interested players can see the live and updated stats for the mission by following the below steps:

Visit https://stats.gtao.gg. Search Assault on Cayo Perico from the list. Click on the link.

An updated report of the Assault on the Cayo Perico mission (Image via Sportskeeda)

Expand Tweet

Tez2 also reported that the Last Dose series had around 900k players, and the Project Overthrow series mission had one million players in their first week. However, these were DLC-released missions, whereas the Assault on Cayo Perico was released during a regular GTA Online weekly update.

Expand Tweet

It is also noteworthy that the new Adversary Mode reportedly performs better than other Adversary missions released by Rockstar Games. According to Tez2, the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode reached the 500k player mark after three months, and the Double Down Adversary Mode reached it after two months of its release.

Many fans are hoping to see similar exciting gameplay modes in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Poll : Have you played the Assault on Cayo Perico Mission yet? Yes No 0 votes