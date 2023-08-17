GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (August 17 to August 23, 2023)

Rockstar Games will reportedly release a new GTA Online weekly update on August 17, 2023, and introduce several changes to the multiplayer game. While the gaming studio is yet to officially reveal the details of the update, data miners from GTA Forums have leaked some important changes coming to the game. According to Spider-Vice, a popular insider, you will be getting new vehicles as the Podium and Prize Ride rewards.

The update will go live at around 2 AM PST and will be in effect till August 23, 2023. You can win the newly added vehicles anytime during this period. However, since an official confirmation is still awaited, Rockstar Games may change the details in the final release.

Rockstar Games is rumored to add the Albany Roosevelt Valor and Dewbauchee Specter as Podium and Prize Ride cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the August 17 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to Spider-Vice’s report, Rockstar Games is bringing back the Albany Roosevelt Valor as the Podium car in the next Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update. You can find the car inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood and win it from the Lucky Wheel.

However, many face difficulties in winning the Podium Car as the Lucky Wheel has 19 other rewards. Normally, you can retry your luck to win the car after 24 real-life hours, but many can be seen using the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to get the reward on the first try.

Although the trick increases the chances of winning the GTA Online Podium car, it is not immune to minor mistakes that can lead to receiving other things. Nonetheless, you can try until August 23, 2023, to win the Albany Roosevelt Valor.

Spider-Vice also reported that the game will offer the Dewbauchee Specter sports car as the Prize Ride inside the Los Santos Car Meet in Popular Street, Los Santos. However, you will have to grind for the car, as it requires finishing the LS Car Meet Races in the top three positions for two days in a row.

Brief details about the Albany Roosevelt Valor and Dewbauchee Specter

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is a six-seater classic limousine known for its remarkable look. It is primarily a Valentine-themed car that you can drive with some vintage outfits. Rockstar Games offers extensive customizations to modify the cars looks. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 98.50 mph (158.52 km/h).

The Dewbauchee Specter is one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online as it is compatible with Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades. You can win it from the LS Car Meet for free and convert it into the Specter Custom for significantly less money.

