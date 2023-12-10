Adin Ross claims involvement in GTA 6 once again, Charleston White feels left out

The hype around GTA 6 is at an all-time high, with Rockstar Games releasing its first official trailer on December 5. Now, several people have come forward with claims about their involvement in the upcoming title, including Adin Ross. This popular Kick streamer has mentioned his role in Grand Theft Auto 6 twice. During a recent stream with Charleston White, he said:

"I'm in it. They put me on it. I can't speak on it. Signed a bunch of documents, but I'm in it."

Adin said this when they were discussing the recent GTA 6 trailer, and Charleston White revealed his wish to be a part of the upcoming game. The latter even said that he feels "left out" because Rockstar Games has not contacted him yet.

Adin Ross has made a similar claim about being in GTA 6 in the past

In the post shared by @AdinUpdate on X (formerly Twitter), people can see Adin and Charleston talking about the game and its recent trailer. However, the popular streamer made headlines a few days ago as well when he mentioned his involvement in the upcoming title soon after Rockstar Games rolled out the GTA 6 trailer. This was his first time making the claim.

Now, Charleston has shown interest in being a character in the upcoming title as well. For those who are unaware, he is a social media personality who was involved in gang and drug-related crimes during his youth. However, he turned a new leaf after going to prison and turned to YouTube and other platforms to talk about his journey and inspire other young people to stay on the right path.

Most people are making fun of Adin's statements and claiming them to be fake. Here are some of the funniest reactions to his more recent comments:

Since both Adin Ross and Charleston White have a good following, their fans are wondering if Rockstar might give them a role in their upcoming ambitious project. The studio is known for adding certain characters inspired by real-life people to their games. The Florida Joker is also gaining traction for his claims about the developers using his likeness for an NPC seen in the trailer.

However, since Adin has not offered any substantial proof regarding his alleged involvement, it is too soon to believe that he is a part of this game. It's also worth noting that xQc offered Rockstar Games $1 million to let him play the game early.

The upcoming installment will be rolled out in 2025, so it is still quite some time away. Once Rockstar rolls out the GTA 6 trailer 2 and adds more information on this title's website, a lot of things about it will become clear. Till then, fans are advised to take all information regarding in-game content with a grain of salt.

