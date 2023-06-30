"AEW Fight Forever or GTA 5": Fans compare graphics of the new pro wrestling game with Rockstar's title

AEW Fight Forever is a new pro wrestling game that was released on June 29, 2023. Its graphics have compelled fans to draw comparisons to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5. While the game's visual effects are not the best in the world, it is more of a stylistic choice, similar to some of the older pro wrestling games like WWE No Mercy, released in 2000.

Although some don't seem to have much of an issue with these graphics, others feel it is a major letdown. Various reactions were seen on Twitter, as fans compared the new pro wrestling game's graphics to 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5.

Fans compare AEW Fight Forever's graphics with Rockstar's 2013 title, GTA 5

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)'s first-ever video game, AEW Fight Forever, came out on June 29, 2023. Despite the hype, not all fans were as thrilled to see the game's visual effects.

Twitter user @TheSDHotel, posted a few screenshots of the game, comparing its graphics with GTA 5. While Rockstar Games' title had set a benchmark in visual effects at launch, it must be remembered that the game was released in 2013.

Naturally, many were unhappy with what AEW Fight Forever looked like.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time fans have raised concerns regarding its graphics. This was also pointed out in late 2020 when the game's first teaser was released.

While that was early development footage, AEW Fight Forever's current visuals are not much of an improvement. Nevertheless, some have highlighted that it is a fun game focusing more on gameplay.

ⱮìçհąҽӀ φҽʂąҟ @rieper47 @ThisGenGamingYT I'm loving AEW so far. No Online trophies plus it being back to basics is so refreshing. Though that said "back to basics" is pretty bad when it comes to the create a wrestler. Hope we get more stuff added to that. @ThisGenGamingYT I'm loving AEW so far. No Online trophies plus it being back to basics is so refreshing. Though that said "back to basics" is pretty bad when it comes to the create a wrestler. Hope we get more stuff added to that.

Yarmy @Yarmylenko @Bscottntexas @Weezyinho @LethalVisionz @TheSDHotel @Bmassey1228 like bro i play fire pro it looks straight out of 98' and its still incredible @AEWGames genuinely can't understand people saying thatlike bro i play fire pro it looks straight out of 98' and its still incredible @Bscottntexas @Weezyinho @LethalVisionz @TheSDHotel @Bmassey1228 @AEWGames genuinely can't understand people saying that 😂 like bro i play fire pro it looks straight out of 98' and its still incredible

Although AEW Fight Forever has lackluster graphics, they might be improved upon later, as DLCs are seemingly set to arrive in the future.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager A preview of the DLC content in AEW: Fight Forever.



FTR and Hardys entrances! A preview of the DLC content in AEW: Fight Forever.FTR and Hardys entrances! https://t.co/p3lCMtJqae

For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5's original graphics were slightly enhanced for its release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, and then again for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced editions on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.

Interestingly, the latest GTA Online Weekly update introduced a new Freemode random event in the game called Finders Keepers.

Poll : Are you pro wrestling fan? Yes No 0 votes