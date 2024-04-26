After GTA Online weekly update, another huge update feature finally gets the limelight

The latest GTA Online weekly update, released on April 25, 2024, has again made the game trending online for a new reason. Famous creator and analyst Broughy1322 revealed today how an in-game feature introduced in the Chop Shop DLC update actually works. Rockstar Games added four new catch-up modes for race events that nobody knew how exactly they work until now.

This article shares a brief about the feature and how to use it after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Catch-up races finally get investigated after the new GTA Online weekly update

After the latest GTA Online weekly update yesterday, Broughy1322 shared the above video in which they shared their in-depth analysis of the new Catch-Up Race Mods added with The Chop Shop DLC. Based on their report, here are all of the catch-up modes available when setting up any race in Grand Theft Auto Online as the host, where classic is the original and the remaining four are new:

Classic Catch-Up: It slows down the first participants in a race.

It slows down the first participants in a race. Advanced Low Catch-Up: It slows down the top 50% of the participants in a race.

It slows down the top 50% of the participants in a race. Advanced Medium Catch-Up: It slows down the top 80% of the participants in a race.

It slows down the top 80% of the participants in a race. Advanced High Catch-Up: It slows down every participant in a race except the one in last place.

It slows down every participant in a race except the one in last place. Boosted Catch Up: It speeds up all cars in a race except the one in the first place.

Broughy1322 also highlighted several bugs related to these modes present in the game even after the latest GTA Online weekly update. According to their analysis, the following three catch-up modes don’t work as they intended to, making them almost useless:

Advanced Low

Advanced Medium

Advanced High

Rockstar Games usually fixes bugs with regular background updates, so it won’t be surprising if they fix the catch-up modes and make them work as they should.

Grand Theft Auto Online weekly event highlights

Here are some of the best things happening in Los Santos till May 1, 2024:

2x money:

Steal Nightclub Goods

Nightclub Sell Goods

Tine Racers

Nightclub Passive Income

Simeon Contact Missions

3x money:

New Community Series Events

Apart from that, all players can try to win the latest GTA Online podium car throughout the week.

