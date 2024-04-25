Rockstar Games gives huge GTA Online weekly discounts throughout May 1, 2024

The final set of GTA Online weekly discounts for April 2024 is now available, and the developer Rockstar Games is currently offering up to 60% discounts this week. From now until May 1, 2024, you can log in to Grand Theft Auto Online and save a lot of your in-game money by buying new sets of wheels and a business in Los Santos. This week’s featured items include vehicles from the likes of Mammoth, Vapid, Nagasaki, Cheval, Dewbauchee, and Grotti.

Nightclub property is also on sale for the next seven days, thanks to the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts: List of everything on sale this week (April 25 to May 1)

The new GTA Online weekly update allows Los Santos hustlers to save millions of dollars by claiming any of the featured GTA Online weekly discounts. Here’s a list of all items, including vehicles, available at a discounted price throughout May 1, 2024:

Nightclub properties (30% off)

(30% off) Nightclub Renovations (30% off)

(30% off) Grotti Stinger GT (30% off) - $612,500

(30% off) - $612,500 Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (30% off) - $619,500

(30% off) - $619,500 Mammoth Patriot Stretch (40% off) - $367,080-$276,000

(40% off) - $367,080-$276,000 Vapid Festival Bus (40% off) - $1,105,230-$831,000

(40% off) - $1,105,230-$831,000 Nagasaki Shinobi (40% off) - $1,488,300

(40% off) - $1,488,300 Cheval Taipan (40% off) - $1,188,000

(40% off) - $1,188,000 Machete from Gun Van (60% off)

The next batch of GTA Online weekly discounts will be made available on May 2, 2024.

What to buy in the latest set of weekly discounts? (April 25 to May 1)

While Nightclubs should be the first and foremost choice due to the ongoing double bonuses on it, most players already own the property in 2024. The second best choice among the latest set of weekly bonuses would be the Cheval Taipan, the two-seater supercar based on the real-life Hennessey Venom F5.

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Taipan can reach an impressive top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:05.794. The car’s excellent handling makes it one of the best getaway vehicles in the game, especially for those who want a supercar at a discounted price.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a special price of $1,188,000 till May 1, 2024.

