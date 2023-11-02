All GTA Online missions giving double cash and RP from today (November 2 - November 8)

GTA Online is offering double cash and RP on all Security Contracts and Short Trips from November 2 to November 8, 2023. There is also a 3x multiplier on all Hunting Pack (Remix) jobs. Note that this article will primarily focus on Security Contracts and Short Trips as they have several rewards that might entice players, making them more attractive than the Hunting Pack (Remix) jobs.

For example, completing Security Contracts adds passive income to a player's Agency. Beating over 200 will max out said cash flow, capping at $20,000 per in-game day. If there was ever a right time to grind such missions, it is this week.

List of GTA Online missions giving 2x money and RP from November 2 to November 8, 2023

Short Trips has its money and RP boosted by 2x this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start with a list of Short Trip missions that players can do for double cash and RP this week via the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Short Trip - Seed Capital

Short Trip - Fire It Up

Short Trip - OG Kush

There are only three jobs in this Short Trip series, so completing them all for Career Progress or Awards shouldn't be too hard. The main issue is that none of these missions can be done solo. Anybody interested in Short Trips must partner up with another person.

These missions involve playing as either Franklin or Lamar as they focus on Lamar trying to expand his LD Organics business.

List of Security Contracts in GTA Online

Security Contracts also give 2x cash and RP this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no shortage of Security Contracts available to GTA Online players. Whether you call Franklin or pick one from the Agency computer, the missions should be the same. You can find the different forms of these missions below.

Asset Protection missions

Diamond Casino Equipment

Sinsimito Cargo Crates

Wine Barrels

These jobs involve players protecting some loot from aggressive NPCs for ten minutes.

Gang Termination missions

Lost MC Sergeants

Lost MC Captains

O'Neils' Enforcers

Triad Lieutenants

Vagos Captains

Gang Termination in GTA Online involves players wiping out important gangsters.

Liquidize Asset missions

An example of Liquidize Assets (Image via GTA Wiki)

Arms Dealer Tail

Counterfeit Tail

Merryweather Tail

Moonshiners Tail

Paparazzo Tail

Liquidize Assets involves gamers destroying some items.

Recover Valuable missions

Judge's Stolen Watch

Le Chien CEO's Necklace

The goal here is just to steal back some stolen goods and deliver them to the client.

Rescue Operation missions

An example of a Rescue Operation (Image via GTA Wiki)

Arms Dealer

Importer

Lawyer

Trendy Millionaire

Witness Protection

These jobs are about rescuing an NPC and delivering them to their destination.

Vehicle Recovery missions

LS Car Meet Member

Monkeynapping

Sprunk Motorbike Team

As the name implies, these jobs are about obtaining a certain vehicle.

That's everything GTA Online players must know about the missions giving double money and RP this week. Rockstar Games will include new bonuses in the next update.

Additionally, note that any job with Hunting Pack (Remix) in its name is giving out 3x money and RP until November 8, 2023.

