All GTA Online weekly discounts (June 20–25, 2025)

The GTA Online weekly discounts have always been an important part of the in-game weekly events, and for good reason. This special sale often features some of the best items the game has to offer at unbeatable prices. Whether someone wants to buy property, a weapon, or a brand new car, there’s often something for every gamer in these discounts, and the latest week is no different.
Let’s quickly learn about every item featured in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts post the release of Summer DLC 2025.
GTA Online weekly discounts post-Money Fronts DLC (June 20–25, 2025)
The Money Fronts DLC’s first GTA Online weekly update is an exciting opportunity for all players to grab these items at up to 40% discount:
- Canis Freecrawler (40% off)
- Overflod Entity XXR (40% off)
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (40% off)
- Overflod Imorgon (40% off)
- HVY Nightshark (40% off)
- Ubermacht Niobe (40% off)
- Lampadati Cinquemila (40% off)
- Ubermacht Zion Classic (40% off)
- Karin Previon (40% off)
- Overflod Tyrant (40% off)
- Service Carbine – Gun Van (40% off)
- Agencies (30% off)
- Autoshops (30% off)
- Counterfeit Cash business (30% off)
- Bail Office (30% off)
- Darnell Bros. Garment Factory (30% off)
Furthermore, the GTA Plus benefits this month allow players to grab the Heavy Rifle at a 40% discount from the Gun Van seller.
Also Check: How to get a free Ocelot XA-21 in GTA Online (June 20 to 25, 2025)
What to get in the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts? (June 20–25, 2025)
As there’s a brand new set of missions in the game right now, like the Mr. Faber Work, it would be prudent to get a new vehicle. Among the discounts at the moment, the Överflöd Imorgon is the best choice. It is a two-seater sports car that runs on a hybrid-electric engine and looks like a Gumpert Nathalie.
According to Broughy1322, the Imorgon can go up to a top speed of 106.75 mph (171.80 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:01.060. Moreover, the vehicle possesses excellent cornering skills, making it one of the best rides for completing missions in 2025.
Gamers can currently buy the sports car from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,299,000.
Rockstar will release a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts on June 26, 2025.