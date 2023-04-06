Annis 300R makes return in GTA Online with latest update

GTA Online just received a new weekly update today, and it looks like Rockstar Games has finally listened to the community by bringing the Annis 300R back to the game. Through April 12, 2023, gamers can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The two-door fastback sports coupe was last seen in December 2022 as a limited-time vehicle.

GTA Online reintroduces Annis 300R with latest update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Annis 300R is back



Virtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)



Rabbit Peyote Plants are live



2x GTA$ & RP

- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series

- Power Mad Adv Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Bunker Sell Missions



1.5x Speed Boost

- Bunker Production & Research

Today's (April 6, 2023) latest weekly update of GTA Online has readded the Annis 300R as a limited-time drip-feed vehicle. Until April 12, 2023, players can visit the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and purchase the sports car for $2,075,000.

Here’s how to get the Annis 300R:

Open your Internet Go to Legendary Motorsport Find the Annis 300R and click on it Choose a color of your liking and select Order Choose the garage where you want to store it

What makes Annis 300R special in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars?

The Annis 300R is a fastback sports car that has drawn inspiration from several Nissan vehicles, including:

Nissan Z (RZ34) – Overall design

Overall design Fairlady Z Customized Proto – Front grille

Front grille Nissan S30 series – Headlights

On the performance front, the Annis 300R runs on a twin-cam straight-four engine with a six-speed transmission in an RWD layout. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, it can reach a maximum speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) with a lap time of 1:03.881, making it one of the fastest Imani-tech cars in GTA Online.

Moreover, owners can even upgrade the car with Imani Tech and install features like Missile Lock-On Jammer to increase their defense capabilities. The Armor Plating upgrade also provides armor padding on each side of the vehicle, offering higher resistance to explosives. It can also be equipped with Slick Proximity Mines as a weapon which can be useful to avoid getting chased by other vehicles.

While the vehicle was originally expected to return as a permanent addition, Rockstar still wants to push the limited-time period moving forward. One can assume that this feature could be carried to the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

