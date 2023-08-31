Assault on Cayo Perico's money in GTA Online gets adjusted once again

GTA Online's popular Adversary Mode, Assault on Cayo Perico, has once again had its money payouts adjusted in another weekly update. In layman's terms, the cash offered now incentivizes higher player counts than before. Similarly, Defenders will get more payouts than was possible in previous weekly updates. This change ultimately makes this Adversary Mode more profitable and worth attempting.

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time this game mode has been buffed. Assault on Cayo Perico previously got a boost to its payouts on August 17, 2023, before seeing another minor increase on August 31's update. A more in-depth breakdown of the current payouts will be provided below.

How has Assault on Cayo Perico's money been changed in GTA Online?

A few minor changes to Assault on Cayo Perico were made in GTA Online's latest weekly update, released on August 31, 2023. It has decreased the defending team's divider, essentially giving each player more money. The island's loot scales based on how many individuals are in the game, affecting how much Defenders can make.

Here are the new changes per player threshold:

4-8 players: -60% in island loot value

-60% in island loot value 8-12 players: -20% in island loot value

-20% in island loot value 12-18 players: +20.4% in island loot value

+20.4% in island loot value 18-14 players: +100% in island loot value

+100% in island loot value 24-30 players: +300% in island loot value

Gamers are encouraged to play Assault on Cayo Perico in large groups, with the more the merrier. This is because Defenders will earn more money than before, especially in games with higher player counts.

This mode's money payouts for Attackers are split from all the stolen island loot for everyone on that team. Likewise, all Defenders get cash based on half the untouched island loot, which is then split between each party member. Higher player counts are encouraged for both Attackers and Defenders.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games alluded to these changes in its Newswire Article on August 31, 2023, but didn't specify exact amounts.

In it, the studio stated:

"Additional adjustments have been made this week to the GTA$ payouts in Assault on Cayo Perico, to balance the Island Loot payouts more equitably for both the Attacking and Defending teams, as well as in matches with higher player counts."

GTA Online players should stay tuned for further changes to this popular Adversary Mode since this isn't the first time Assault on Cayo Perico was altered. There might not be any multipliers for this job this week, but fans should note that Rockstar Games has adjusted this activity more than any other past Adversary Mode in this timeframe.

That's it for the latest changes to this game mode in GTA Online. In the meantime, some gamers might wish to check out the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 news.

