GTA Online players can now earn more money from Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode

The popular Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode has gotten a buff to its default payout in GTA Online. It is now fine to play the game mode with a few players. You also reach the cap for the maximum amount of money quicker than before, which can be convenient in one-sided bouts. The data mine of this topic is provided by Rockstar Games insider Tez2 in the next section of this article.

It is crucial to mention that this week's GTA Online update does not include a 2x multiplier to its cash like it did last week. Hence, some players may feel like they're earning less.

But it's important to note that the base value has improved significantly. This will be more noticeable in a future week that receives a 2x multiplier.

Assault On Cayo Perico Adversary Mode now pays more money for GTA Online players

Expand Tweet

The recent GTA Online weekly update included several changes to Assault on Cayo Perico. Here is what the data mines reveal about this updated Adversary Mode:

More money: The ~120% decrease for playing with three to eight players has been lowered to a ~60% decrease. This means you can earn about $30K per game rather than $6K in the same timeframe.

The ~120% decrease for playing with three to eight players has been lowered to a ~60% decrease. This means you can earn about $30K per game rather than $6K in the same timeframe. When payout maxes out: Players only have to play up to 30 minutes to get the highest payout rather than 45 minutes.

Players only have to play up to 30 minutes to get the highest payout rather than 45 minutes. Increases in payout: This happens at ~20 minutes rather than 30 minutes.

The second image of this tweet discusses more about the pay scale changes, which essentially boils down to the dividers being lowered across the board so you can earn more money.

Expand Tweet

This Adversary Mode was quite popular when it debuted, with roughly 570,000 people playing it last week. Many players were interested in trying the Assault on Cayo Perico as it was brand-new (especially with a 2x multiplier available by then).

It is too early to tell how the new buff to this Adversary Mode's payout will affect its future popularity in GTA Online. At the very least, those who appreciate this job may enjoy higher payouts for smaller groups that are now available as of the latest weekly update.

Rockstar Games confirms changes to Assault on Cayo Perico

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games addressed the recent change to the game mode's payout changes in the August 17, 2023 Newswire article. The company stated the following in that Newswire post:

"This week, we've also made an upwards correction to the GTA$ payouts in the new Assault on Cayo Perico."

Rockstar Games doesn't specify the exact numbers, but Tez2's tweet should provide context on the matter. Still, the "upwards correction" should be obvious that the payouts got buffed upward at the very least.

There isn't anything else about Assault on Cayo Perico from this week's update. GTA Online players who enjoy this Adversary Mode must wait for a future weekly update if they want more content or bonuses tied to it.

Until then, players can enjoy the usual content in the game, ranging from Cargo Sell Missions getting a 2x multiplier or exploiting GTA Online money glitches.

Poll : Do you plan on playing more Assault on Cayo Perico for fun? Yes No 0 votes