Call of Duty: Black Ops reference seemingly found in GTA 6 trailer

Fans have been thoroughly analyzing the GTA 6 trailer ever since its release for even the tiniest details. It had a major focus on the inclusion of social media, and one of those bits seemingly contain a reference to the Call of Duty: Black Ops video game series. The reference in question is, in fact, Grand Theft Auto's take on the FPS franchise, named Righteous Slaughter.

It is no secret that Rockstar Games doesn't feature actual brands in its titles, but instead creates ones based on them. In Grand Theft Auto 5, Michael De Santa's son, Jimmy, can be seen playing Righteous Slaughter in his room.

GTA 6 trailer seemingly features a Call of Duty: Black Ops reference for a brief moment

At the one-minute and eight-second mark in the GTA 6 trailer, a man can be seen sporting a Righteous Slaughter T-shirt, which is Grand Theft Auto's version of the Call of Duty franchise. Moreover, the apparel also features the word "Ops" under the Righteous Slaughter logo, suggesting that this is seemingly a reference to the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.

Man with the Righteous Slaughter T-shirt in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The scene is from one of the trailer's many social media clips, this one being uploaded by an account named HighRollerzMag. However, we don't get a clear look at the logo as it is only shown for a brief moment and is partly concealed.

As earlier mentioned, Jimmy, the son of GTA 5 protagonist, Michael De Santa, can be seen playing the Righteous Slaughter video game in his room on several occasions in that title's Story Mode.

Jimmy is specifically seen playing Righteous Slaughter 7, whose prequel was released just three months ago in-game. This is seemingly a play at new Call of Duty games being released in rather quick succession.

As most fans know, Grand Theft Auto titles are a satire of modern society, which is what differentiates them from other video games. Hence, one shouldn't be surprised at seeing such references being made in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

