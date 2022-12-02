Conversions and customizations at Benny's Original Motor Works are 50% off this week in GTA Online

GTA Online players who love converting vehicles into their custom variants at Benny's Original Motor Works will appreciate this week's hefty 50% discount on all customizations. This offer lasts from December 1 to December 7, 2022.

Benny's Original Motor Works has a few dozen cars that fall under the conversions and customizations category. If any one of those interests you, then this week is your best opportunity to buy them for a low price.

For example, the most expensive one, the Youga Classic 4x4, normally costs $1,288,000, but you can now get it for $644,000.

Save 50% off from all conversions and customizations at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online

The relevant passage from this Newswire article reads:

"Converting and customizing eligible vehicles at Benny's Original Motor Works costs 50% less this week, while upgrading to Benny's Bespoke Wheels and adding Hydraulics are both 40% off."

Having Benny's Original Motor Works conversions and customization be 50% off is a pretty good deal for car enthusiasts. Before getting into a list of all applicable cars, it's worth covering all other discounts here:

50% off Weed Farms and their modifications

50% off the Organics Finish Upgrade for the Micro SMG

40% off hairstyles, tattoos, and weapons from the Lowriders DLC

You also get 30% off all of the following vehicles:

Gauntlet Classic

Jester Classic

Jubilee

Nero

Patriot Mil-Spec

Reever

Shinobi

Youga Classic

Yosemite

Zeno

Some of those discounts are relevant for the next section since a few of these cars do have conversions at Benny's Original Motor Works.

List of all conversions at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online

Here is a list of all vehicles that you can convert in GTA Online:

Banshee

Brioso 300

Buccaneer

Chino

Comet

Diabolus

Elegy RH8

Faction (you have two options for the conversion here)

FCR 1000

Gauntlet Classic

Glendale

Itali GTB

Manana

Minivan

Moonbeam

Nero

Obey 10F

Peyote

Primo

Sabre Turbo

Sentinel Classic

Slamvan

Specter

Sultan

Tornado

Virgo Classic

Voodoo

Weevil

Yosemite

Youga Classic

The finished product would be:

Banshee 900R

Brioso 300 Widebody

Buccaneer Custom

Chino Custom

Comet Retro Custom

Diabolus Custom

Elegy RH8 Retro Custom

Faction Custom Donk

Faction Custom

FCR 1000 Custom

Gauntlet Classic Custom

Glendale Custom

Itali GTB Custom

Manana Custom

Minivan Custom

Moonbeam Custom

Nero Custom

Obey 10F Widebody

Peyote Custom

Primo Custom

Sabre Turbo Custom

Sentinel Classic Widebody

Slamvan Custom

Specter Custom

Sultan RS

Tornado Custom

Virgo Classic Custom

Voodoo Custom

Weevil Custom

Yosemite Rancher

Youga Classic 4x4

That's all the new conversions as of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update.

Notes about Benny's Original Motor Works

The Weevil Custom has a different vehicle class than the original Weevil (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two primary costs to consider before you wish to get the newly customized vehicle. First, you need to buy the original car or motorcycle for its default cost in GTA Online. Second, you need to pay for the conversion cost.

Only a few vehicles have discounts this week regarding the base models. As for the second half, all conversions are 50% off this week in GTA Online, so that's where you can seek to save money.

