Conversions and customizations at Benny's Original Motor Works are 50% off this week in GTA Online

GTA Online players who love converting vehicles into their custom variants at Benny's Original Motor Works will appreciate this week's hefty 50% discount on all customizations. This offer lasts from December 1 to December 7, 2022.
Benny's Original Motor Works has a few dozen cars that fall under the conversions and customizations category. If any one of those interests you, then this week is your best opportunity to buy them for a low price.
For example, the most expensive one, the Youga Classic 4x4, normally costs $1,288,000, but you can now get it for $644,000.
Save 50% off from all conversions and customizations at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online
The relevant passage from this Newswire article reads:
"Converting and customizing eligible vehicles at Benny's Original Motor Works costs 50% less this week, while upgrading to Benny's Bespoke Wheels and adding Hydraulics are both 40% off."
Having Benny's Original Motor Works conversions and customization be 50% off is a pretty good deal for car enthusiasts. Before getting into a list of all applicable cars, it's worth covering all other discounts here:
- 50% off Weed Farms and their modifications
- 50% off the Organics Finish Upgrade for the Micro SMG
- 40% off hairstyles, tattoos, and weapons from the Lowriders DLC
You also get 30% off all of the following vehicles:
- Gauntlet Classic
- Jester Classic
- Jubilee
- Nero
- Patriot Mil-Spec
- Reever
- Shinobi
- Youga Classic
- Yosemite
- Zeno
Some of those discounts are relevant for the next section since a few of these cars do have conversions at Benny's Original Motor Works.
List of all conversions at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online
Here is a list of all vehicles that you can convert in GTA Online:
- Banshee
- Brioso 300
- Buccaneer
- Chino
- Comet
- Diabolus
- Elegy RH8
- Faction (you have two options for the conversion here)
- FCR 1000
- Gauntlet Classic
- Glendale
- Itali GTB
- Manana
- Minivan
- Moonbeam
- Nero
- Obey 10F
- Peyote
- Primo
- Sabre Turbo
- Sentinel Classic
- Slamvan
- Specter
- Sultan
- Tornado
- Virgo Classic
- Voodoo
- Weevil
- Yosemite
- Youga Classic
The finished product would be:
- Banshee 900R
- Brioso 300 Widebody
- Buccaneer Custom
- Chino Custom
- Comet Retro Custom
- Diabolus Custom
- Elegy RH8 Retro Custom
- Faction Custom Donk
- Faction Custom
- FCR 1000 Custom
- Gauntlet Classic Custom
- Glendale Custom
- Itali GTB Custom
- Manana Custom
- Minivan Custom
- Moonbeam Custom
- Nero Custom
- Obey 10F Widebody
- Peyote Custom
- Primo Custom
- Sabre Turbo Custom
- Sentinel Classic Widebody
- Slamvan Custom
- Specter Custom
- Sultan RS
- Tornado Custom
- Virgo Classic Custom
- Voodoo Custom
- Weevil Custom
- Yosemite Rancher
- Youga Classic 4x4
That's all the new conversions as of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update.
Notes about Benny's Original Motor Works
There are two primary costs to consider before you wish to get the newly customized vehicle. First, you need to buy the original car or motorcycle for its default cost in GTA Online. Second, you need to pay for the conversion cost.
Only a few vehicles have discounts this week regarding the base models. As for the second half, all conversions are 50% off this week in GTA Online, so that's where you can seek to save money.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki
Poll : Are there any conversions available at a discount that interest you?
Yes
No
0 votes