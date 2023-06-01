Everything to get on discount in GTA Online this week (June 1 - June 7)

A new weekly update has been released in GTA Online, bringing forth plenty of discounts for players to utilize. All price cuts available for the next seven days range from 15% to 35% off. Players interested in a Hangar or several vehicles can save hundreds of thousands of GTA$ this week. All the discounted content tied to this update will expire on June 8, 2023. Generic Gun Van discounts are also present this week, some of which require GTA+ to avail.

The new GTA Online update came out at 1 am PDT on June 1 and has introduced several new bonuses. If you can't afford the discounted offerings, then try these moneymakers: Dr. Dre missions, Freemode Events and Challenges, Flight School, Stockpile, Junk Energy Skydives, as well as Time Trials. All these offer 2x cash and RP this week.

List of all discounts in GTA Online in this week's update (June 1 - June 7)

Compete in high-altitude Freemode Events and Challenges or navigate flying lessons at Flight School for 2X GTA$ and RP.



Here is a list of all discounts available in this week's update for GTA Online:

Throwables (Gun Van): 15% off

Armor (Gun Van): 20% off

Hangar: 20% off

Hangar Upgrades and Modifications: 20% off

Buckingham Pyro: 20% off

Precision Rifle: 25% off

Volatol: 30% off

Buckingham Nimbus: 30% off

Dewbauchee Specter: 30% off

Truffade Adder: 30% off

Obey 10F: 30% off

Grotti X80 Proto: 35% off

Widowmaker (Gun Van): 35% off for GTA+ members only

There are also some freebies available this week:

Pink & Green Camo Mammothy Avengery Livery: Log in this week

Log in this week Declasse Drift Tampa: Win it at the Lucky Wheel

Win it at the Lucky Wheel BF Weevil: Win a Pursuit Race Series for three consecutive days.

Note that you could always get the BF Weevil for free by completing all of English Dave's requests after beating The Cayo Perico Heist, even after this week's update ends.

Which discounts are worth it?

The Hangar is a great property for skilled aviators (Image via Rockstar Games)

The generic Gun Van-discounted offerings like Throwables and Armor are always good, although non-GTA+ members would have to consult with an interactive map to find this vehicle easily. The only item to avoid from its store is the Precision Rifle since that weapon is infamously terrible and outclassed.

GTA+ members can also get the Widowmaker via the Gun Van at a lower cost, which can save a ton of cash on an okay weapon.

Hangars are a terrific property with a high-skill yet highly rewarding moneymaker attached to it. If you get one in Fort Zancudo, you can also explore the military base without getting a pesky Wanted Level.

The Buckingham Pyro is pretty good, too (Image via Rockstar Games)

None of the discounted vehicles in this GTA Online update is a must-have, but they're all solid in their own right. Of the bunch, the Buckingham Pyro is likely to be the most useful. It's the fastest vehicle in the entire game with a whopping speed of 222.75 mph, and it's also a fighter jet capable of hurting other players and NPCs.

That's all the necessary information regarding this week's discounts in GTA Online. If players already have everything they want or aren't interested in the current offerings, they can wait until June 8, 2023, for this title's next update to go live.

