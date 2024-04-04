Fan-made GTA 6 map 2.0 concept gains attention on the internet

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the official GTA 6 map, fans continue to create their own versions of it. Digitally created maps are very common in this regard. A Reddit user has created a hand-drawn map of the State of Leonida. According to them, it is based on the real-life state of Florida. They also showcased the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 for comparison.

While the fan-made GTA 6 map 2.0 is getting traction on the internet, readers should note that it is a concept map and has no affiliation with the original.

Fan-made GTA 6 map shows how the State of Leonida could look after the game’s release

On April 3, 2024, a Redditor named u/Miserable-Way4048 shared the above hand-drawn image of the GTA 6 map. The image was drawn on a graph sheet, with Rage Engine Units used as measurement units.

According to the drawing, the State of Leonida is 28,000 Rage Engine Units long and 28,000 Rage Engine Units wide. The user also revealed the Rage Engine Units of Grand Theft Auto 5’s map. It is 12,000 Rage Engine Units long and 8000 Rage Engine Units wide.

The concept map showcased many locations from the GTA 6 mapping project, which is based on the September 2022 leaks and the game's first official trailer. However, the Reddit user mentioned that they added some new locations themselves to fill the voids. For example, the star marks shown in the image refers to fictional military bases.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 map 2.0 concept image gained over 500 upvotes within 14 hours. Many Redditors praised u/Miserable-Way4048 for their concept and drawing.

What can we expect from the Grand Theft Auto 6 map?

The Grand Theft Auto 6 map is undoubtedly set to be one of the biggest open worlds in the video game industry. According to the GTA 6 leaker, Rockstar Games has been developing the project since 2014.

As of now, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, have confirmed the State of Leonida and Vice City from the upcoming game. However, the 2022 leaks also showed other cities and locations, such as Port Gellhorn, Lake Leonida, Redhill, and many others.

