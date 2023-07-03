Final chance for GTA Online players to get Vapid Liberator for free in Independence Day update

The Vapid Liberator was recently re-added to GTA Online with its latest Independence Day update, giving players a golden chance to grab this monster truck for free of cost. However, this automobile won’t be available for too long, as it will be discontinued once again on July 5, 2023. Interested gamers can visit the Warstock Cache & Carry and buy this high-performance off-road vehicle without spending any money currently.

GTA Online Independence Day event will go on until July 5, 2023, after which a new weekly update is expected to be launched.

Vapid Liberator is back in the GTA Online Independence Day update, but not for too long

Rockstar Games previously removed some cars from different categories as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, and Valid Liberator was one of them. However, it returned to this title last Thursday, June 29, 2023, as part of the ongoing Independence Day event.

Interested buyers can claim the monster truck for free by July 5, 2023, eliminating the need to use existing GTA Online money glitches. The ride will no longer be available after Independence Day for an indefinite period of time.

How does the Vapid Liberator perform in 2023?

This off-road monster truck is not the fastest vehicle in this game. Based on the testing done by famous analyst Broughy1322, the Vapid Liberator can reach a maximum speed of 80.25 mph (129.15 km/h) in a couple of seconds. This makes it one of the slowest off-road vehicles available in Grand Theft Auto Online.

To better understand the Vapid Liberator’s performance, here’s a list of the slowest off-road vehicles and their top speeds after the San Andreas Mercenaries update as tested by Broughy1322:

RC Bandito - 60 mph

RUNE Zhaba - 62 mph

Vapid Winky - 72 mph

Bravado Duneloader - 79.50 mph

Cheval Marshall - 80.25 mph

Vapid Liberator - 80.25 mph

Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard - 83.75 mph

Dinka Verus - 84.25 mph

Players can cruise the Los Santos in this American monster truck while they wait eagerly for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

