Florida Joker calls out GTA again, contradicting his previous statement

The Florida Joker was silent over his grudges for GTA and Rockstar Games for a couple of weeks, but now he is making the same demands once again. Recently on March 16, 2024, Lawrence Sullivan (TikTok/@lawrence.sullivan0) shared a video stating he didn’t want to talk to Grand Theft Auto. However, on March 17, 2024, the user made another video aimed at Rockstar Games.

Similar to previous cases, Sullivan asked for compensation from the popular American gaming studio for using his likeness in the GTA 6 trailer.

Florida Joker is back at asking money from Rockstar Games for his GTA 6 character

While everyone thought the GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy had come to an end when Lawrence Sullivan targeted the makers of the upcoming Hollywood movie The Crow, he quickly took a U-turn the very next day. In the above video, Sullivan was seen repeating his infamous dialog “GTA, we gotta talk” multiple times.

This time he included both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company) in the matter and asked for his money. He alleged that Rockstar Games used his lookalike character in the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Therefore, he wants money from the studio as compensation.

It is worth noting that Lawrence Sullivan initially demanded one or two million US dollars from the gaming studio. However, as the matter gained traction, he even asked for a voice role for the GTA 6 Joker. The monetary demand also increased with time and currently, it should be somewhere around $5 million.

Sullivan used the same strategy against the makers of The Crow and alleged that the character of Eric Draven was inspired by his looks. He also claimed of getting messages from people telling him that the upcoming movie stole his looks.

While the Florida Joker continues to mark his presence on the internet, none of the parties whom he threatened have responded to his demands. Even popular voice actors from Rockstar Games’ previous projects tried to make him understand the matter. However, Sullivan is still firm in his demands.

It will be interesting to see what Rockstar Games and Florida Joker do after the release of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

