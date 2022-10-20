GTA 5 was the 2nd best-selling game in the UK in September

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 once again topped the charts in September 2022. Released back in 2013, it has proven to be one of the best titles among all open-world games and continues to top the list. It also topped the charts to become the top-selling game in 2014 and 2015.

According to Statista, GTA 5 has sold more than 170 million copies as of August 2022. No other Grand Theft Auto game has come close to these staggering numbers, even with players loving certain games of the past. In a way, GTA 5 has single-handedly reinforced the future of the franchise.

This article looks at the reasons behind the game's success and forecast, while also keeping an eye out for the next entry in the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 5 beats newcomers to become the best-selling game in September 2022

gamesindustry.biz/xbox-playstati… In September, GTAV was the second best-selling title in the UK, outbeating Saints Row and The Last of Us — as per @GIBiz ’s reporting, applying across digital and physical formats. In September, GTAV was the second best-selling title in the UK, outbeating Saints Row and The Last of Us — as per @GIBiz’s reporting, applying across digital and physical formats. gamesindustry.biz/xbox-playstati… https://t.co/k4TybsuXTn

According to GamesIndustry, the gaming market in the UK saw a significant jump in console sales during September, according to their latest data related to accessories, consoles, and physical and digital games. While FIFA 22 continued to lead the charts, it was Rockstar Games' Grant Theft Auto 5, that came in second.

The list contains many new and popular titles, which Grand Theft Auto 5 has easily swept past. GTA 5 continues to be popular among gamers, with the enhanced version attracting many new players.

Grand Theft Auto Online

GTA Online has been the main focus for Rockstar for several years now, with several DLCs released to introduce new missions, vehicles, and weekly updates keeping players busy week after week.

Back in March this year, GTA Online became available as a standalone title on consoles, opening to a discounted price on Xbox Series X and S, and for free on PlayStation 5, for a limited time. The standalone title also had options for players to upgrade their game to include the full story mode.

Enhanced Edition on Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5

Earlier in March 2022, Rockstar Games released an enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 which brought in improved graphics and made the game a lot faster than the original. Players who haven't tried out the game yet will be welcomed with better visuals.

That's not to say the original game didn't look appealing. The graphics and visuals from the original version still look just as good compared to recent games from other studios.

200 million mark

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise has maintained its place among the top 6 highest-selling video game franchises, with over 380 million copies sold. Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold more than half of that number, making it Rockstar's most popular title to date.

With north of 170 million copies sold, and GTA 6 still a long way from an official release, Grand Theft Auto 5 still has time to sell another 30 million copies to attain the 200 million mark.

The developers of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 5 recently added a credit section to the game’s “Thank you” page early last month. The newly added section on the page appreciates and gives credit to all those who have contributed to Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online since their release in 2013.

The newly added "Thank You" section sparked a lot of rumors about the imminent announcement of the next game in the franchise by Rockstar Games. While there are players still awaiting updates, sales for Grand Theft Auto 5 are not forecast to go down anytime soon.

