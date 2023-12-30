GTA 5 actor Ned Luke gets swatted again ahead of New Year's Day

GTA 5 actor Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa, recently got swatted again while playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on YouTube. He was doing a livestream earlier today, December 30, 2023, when he received a call about the incident and had to leave the stream unattended for a few minutes. This is not the first time that the iconic voice actor is getting swatted, as he had to deal with a similar situation last month.

Fans didn’t appreciate Ned Luke getting swatted again and voiced their opinions on social media.

GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke gets swatted again, fans are unhappy about it

As can be seen in the aforementioned YouTube livestream, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke was playing the Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode on his channel. About 33 minutes into the stream, the actor received a call (likely from a friend or family member) informing him that he was getting swatted. After receiving the call, he told the viewers that he would be right back, and he left the stream for around four minutes.

Once returned, Ned Luke claimed that the swatting didn’t work this time by saying:

“Nice try, didn’t work.”

After the livestream, the GTA 5 actor went on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to the disruption:

“They don’t get to win.”

While the situation didn’t escalate, fans didn’t appreciate that Ned Luke was getting swatted again and expressed their emotions on social media. Here are a couple of reactions worth mentioning:

A collage of some fans' reactions on X regarding the Ned Luke getting swatted situation (Image via X)

Ned Luke was previously swatted on November 23, 2023, when he was livestreaming Grand Theft Auto Online on YouTube.

The GTA 5 voice actor has been very active on social media lately, which has led some to believe that the character, Michael De Santa, might return to the series. While there’s no official information about his involvement in future Rockstar Games projects so far, it is always possible for the developers to bring back iconic characters, even if it’s just for a cameo appearance.

With the GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy and the source code leak, a lot of things have happened in the past couple of weeks. Fans of the franchise are now looking forward to an eventful 2024.

