GTA 5 actor Ned Luke rejects rumor of him voicing Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6

The much-talked-about GTA 6 has left fans expecting Ned Luke’s return in some capacity ever since the game’s official trailer was released on December 5, 2023. However, the GTA 5 actor has denied his involvement following rumors of a fan suggesting him to be the voice actor of Tommy Vercetti in the upcoming title by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games never confirmed the return of the iconic character nor the involvement of Ned Luke in the title scheduled for a 2025 release.

GTA 6 might not have Ned Luke, at least as Tommy Vercetti’s voice actor

As seen above, a fan, Dave, recently shared the possibility of one GTA 6 actor being Ned Luke. They made the following statement:

“Actor Ray Liotta died a few years back, and Tommy is a very iconic character, Ned sounds like he would do a Tommy voice. That is what it would be if he were in.”

The GTA 5 actor responded to the idea and clarified that it won’t happen. Here’s his humorous reply:

“I haven’t been Tommy Vercetti since the first V trailer.”

As cryptic as it sounds, it is highly unlikely that Ned Luke will voice Tommy Vercetti if the iconic character returns in Grand Theft Auto 6. The only confirmed character in the game so far is Lucia, one of the game’s protagonists. Apart from that, fans were given a first look at another reported protagonist, Jason.

Everything else remains unconfirmed at the moment, and fans are advised to take all speculation with a grain of salt until official information about the game is released.

The actor was highly rumored to return in Grand Theft Auto Online with the latest The Chop Shop DLC update. However, he has not yet made his presence in the online multiplayer.

With the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 just around the corner, it is still highly unlikely that Michael De Santa will return to Los Santos, at least this year.

He could eventually appear in the game, with some even expecting him to make a cameo in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. The forthcoming title's next trailer is expected in the first half of 2024, possibly providing glimpses of more in-game characters.

