GTA 5 could get a new patch following the successful launch of The Last Dose update

Well-known Rockstar Games insider and data miner Ben posted on Twitter that GTA 5, as well as Red Dead Redemption 2, might be getting new maintenance patches soon. Less than a week ago, on March 16, 2023, GTA Online received a major DLC with The Last Dose update.

With Rockstar possibly preparing to drop another patch hot on the heels of the most recent update, this article will delve into what we currently know it so far. Readers are advised to take in the following information with a grain of salt since none of it has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 5's rumored patch could offer quality-of-life and security upgrades

Ben @videotech_ Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTAV will likely receive a maintenance patch soon.



Both titles are currently in QA Live protocol, expect security fixes as per usual.

Popular Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games data miner Ben tweeted this image showing the two titles currently undergoing Quality Assurance Live protocol.

This news sits somewhat in line with Grand Theft Auto Online's Design Director Scott Butchard recently confirming that several updates are planned for the game throughout 2023. However, the updates mentioned in Ben's tweet hint more at quality-of-life upgrades and security fixes than major content additions.

The Last Dose DLC has proved a hit with GTA Online players

The highly anticipated Last Dose DLC update unlocked five new Grand Theft Auto Online missions that brought the Los Santos Drug Wars saga to a close following its inception in December last year.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



54k new players within the last 3 hours ago.

139k players have played the first "Last Dose" mission today. 54k new players within the last 3 hours ago. 314k players have now played the first "Last Dose" mission.

As reported by another Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, hundreds of thousands of players flocked to Grand Theft Auto Online to witness the conclusion of its latest DLC chapter that introduced Acid Labs and new characters to the game's lore.

Fans have been asking for tons of fixes for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 for a long time. If what has been reported by the data miner turns out to be true, Rockstar Games will finally be tending to players' needs.

