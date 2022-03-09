GTA 5 and GTA Online pre-loading officially unveiled for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

March 8 has finally arrived, which means GTA 5 and GTA online players can pre-load the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-loading is available for anybody who pre-orders the game beforehand. PlayStation 5 owners can shop for it on their console, while Xbox Series X|S owners can visit the Microsoft Store. Either way, GTA 5 and GTA Online can be purchased together or bought individually.

Players can now pre-load the games without any issues. They officially release on March 15, so players still have to wait a little while longer. However, the pre-loading will definitely cut back on time spent with the download process. It's a nice little bonus for anybody who pre-orders.

GTA 5 and GTA Online can now be pre-loaded on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Now that March 8 has arrived, players can start the pre-loading. All they have to do is wait until March 15 for the games to be officially released. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S promise to be the best versions yet.

Players don't have to wait very long

These games usually take some time to download because of their file size. Depending on the player's internet speed, they could be waiting around for a while. Pre-loading gets this process over with by doing it a few days earlier.

By the time March 15 arrives, these games have already been downloaded. Players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can get started right away. They don't have to sit around while the game is downloading.

What the new GTA 5 and GTA Online includes

First and foremost, GTA Online is a standalone title, so it doesn't require GTA 5 to play it. Of course, players can still buy them both at full price. However, the standalone title is much cheaper to get.

With the new hardware, both games can now support 4k resolution with new graphics modes. Rockstar promises a framerate of 60 frames per second, along with fast loading times. Other features include ray-tracing and immersive 3D audio. Story mode progress can also be transferred from previous consoles.

Online players can use the new Career Builder mode to get a head start. They will be given $4,000,000, along with the choice of four career paths. Depending on their careers, players will have access to a wide range of businesses. It's a very good incentive for beginner players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul