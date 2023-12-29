GTA 5 Las Venturas expansion hinted in the leaked source code: Report

The GTA 5 source code leak has revealed many important things about the game and several other projects that Rockstar Games was working on but dropped mid-way. This includes the eight canceled DLCs for the single-player campaign mode that were supposed to add tons of new content to the game. Players and data miners have also discovered an audio file that hints towards a Las Venturas expansion.

For those unaware, Las Venturas is one of the cities that players can explore in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Since the developer has already added the city of San Andreas in GTA 5, a Las Venturas expansion should have come as no surprise.

In a tweet shared by @gtasouthamerica on X (formerly Twitter), a voice clip said to be from the leaked source code can be heard saying Las Venturas Highway. While some players call it a fake, others agree that Rockstar Games might have been working on this expansion.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment

GTA 5 source code leak has revealed a lot of things about canceled and unreleased content

While the police operator can be heard saying Las Venturas Highway in the audio clip shared by the account on X, it is possible that Rockstar Games simply wanted to rename one of the existing highways. While the author of the post is claiming that the file was found in the leaked GTA 5 source code, there is no concrete proof yet.

On the other hand, a Las Venturas expansion does not sound too far-fetched, considering the developer canceled eight major DLCs for the story mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. This expansion would have further increased the map and allowed the players to explore new places and complete different missions.

These are some of the fan reactions to the tweet that shared the audio clip on the internet:

Las Venturas is a decently sized city that appeared in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas when CJ was on the run and needed to escape somewhere safe. Players get to explore the new place while completing missions to get stronger and move further into the story.

Apart from the source code leak, the Florida Joker also keeps the Grand Theft Auto community entertained with his threats to Rockstar Games to pay him millions of dollars for using his likeliness for a character in the GTA 6 trailer.

