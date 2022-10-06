GTA 5 might be getting new patch as fans expect GTA 6 teaser

Tez2, a popular GTA informer, just provided a screenshot of the GTA 5 game codes on Twitter, indicating that a patch update is coming soon to the game.

This has sparked much discussion on what this GTA 5 patch is attempting to fix or introduce, as it has been a long time since GTA 5 was updated. Many fans now think that Rockstar Games will also include a GTA 6 teaser in this patch.

Nothing has been formally confirmed yet, and every piece of information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games might have just added GTA 6 teaser with a small patch update for GTA 5

This above-mentioned tweet by Tez2 started with speculations regarding the inclusion of a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser in the upcoming patch.

Many fans are assuming that it is the perfect time for Rockstar Games to do this, as it has been a while since the leaks happened, and to appease the fans with a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser would be perfect.

Some fans have expressed other opinions regarding this patch, mainly that it is the Halloween update that Rockstar Games does annually in October. They are skeptical about the speculation that a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser will be added to the game.

Community reaction to the tweet

John Hey @JohnHey04839690 @TezFunz2 BROOOOOO THIS IS WHAT EVERYONE WAS TALKING ABOUT A SMALL PATCH TO ADD THE GTA 6 TEASER OMGGGGF !!!!!! @TezFunz2 BROOOOOO THIS IS WHAT EVERYONE WAS TALKING ABOUT A SMALL PATCH TO ADD THE GTA 6 TEASER OMGGGGF !!!!!!

One user was excited to hear about the patch and adamantly believes that Rockstar Games will finally give fans an official glimpse of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

The main reason behind this speculation is that the patch is coming for Grand Theft Auto 5 and not Grand Theft Auto Online, making many players wonder what Rockstar Games will introduce or fix in the single-player mode. The news is still in its early stages, and more updates might happen in the future that fans should look out for.

Shane @Shane35010919 @ash__274 @TezFunz2 I would believe patch and or Halloween Update @ash__274 @TezFunz2 I would believe patch and or Halloween Update

bstenjy @bstenjy @TezFunz2 I would say they might be small fixes like most bugs that we run into every freaking time in this game @TezFunz2 I would say they might be small fixes like most bugs that we run into every freaking time in this game

Most fans do not believe that a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser will be shown with this update, as there is no hard evidence pointing towards the inclusion of any code related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Moreover, most fans believe this update will be related to the Halloween update or just Rockstar Games patching some bugs and glitches plaguing the single-player game for a while now.

Several users even talked about the possibility of Rockstar Games introducing the Grand Theft Auto 5 expanded and enhanced edition for PC. But again, all of this is still speculation, and nothing is official yet.

