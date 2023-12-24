GTA 5 is the most-watched game on Twitch for December so far: Report

GTA 5 is one of the most successful entries in Rockstar Games' long-running video game series, and its popularity only continues to grow after all these years. According to a recent report by statistics website TwitchMetrics on December 22, 2023, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the most watched game on Twitch in December 2023 so far.
The game reportedly accrued over 137 million viewer watch hours, beating contenders like Fortnite and League of Legends.
GTA 5 dominates Twitch ahead of Christmas
As seen in the above screenshot, TwitchMetrics shared Twitch data for December 2023, reporting the current statistics of the viewer hours on the platform. As per their report, GTA 5 on Twitch is currently dominating the video game charts and even beating games like Call of Duty Warzone and World of Warcraft.
Here are the top 25 things on Twitch with the most viewer hours in December so far:
- Just Chatting: 246+ million
- Grand Theft Auto 5: 137+ million
- Fortnite: 101+ million
- League of Legends: 91+ million
- World of Warcraft: 69+ million
- Valorant: 45+ million
- Counter-Strike: 42+ million
- Minecraft: 36+ million
- Dota 2: 34+ million
- Teamfight Tactics: 28.9+ million
- Lethal Company: 28.5+ million
- Rust: 27+ million
- EA Sports FC 24: 26+ million
- Call of Duty Warzone: 25+ million
- Special Events: 22+ million
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare III: 22+ million
- Casino Jackpot: 21+ million
- Overwatch 2: 17+ million
- Path of Exile: 17+ million
- Apex Legends: 16+ million
- Pokemon Community Game: 14+ million
- Slots: 14+ million
- Dead by Daylight: 14+ million
- PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS: 13+ million
- Sports: 12+ million
A part of this success goes to the hype created by the release of the GTA 6 trailer and Nopixel 4.0 RP update. Additionally, Rockstar Games gave 600,000+ subscriptions to the Grand Theft Auto 5 RP community between December 15-21, 2023.
The recent GTA 6 controversy might have also boosted the hype of the current game, leading to more viewers on Twitch.
