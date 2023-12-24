GTA 5 is the most-watched game on Twitch for December so far: Report

GTA 5 is one of the most successful entries in Rockstar Games' long-running video game series, and its popularity only continues to grow after all these years. According to a recent report by statistics website TwitchMetrics on December 22, 2023, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the most watched game on Twitch in December 2023 so far.

The game reportedly accrued over 137 million viewer watch hours, beating contenders like Fortnite and League of Legends.

GTA 5 dominates Twitch ahead of Christmas

A screenshot of TwitchMetrics website displaying Twitch charts for the month (Image via TwitchMetrics)

As seen in the above screenshot, TwitchMetrics shared Twitch data for December 2023, reporting the current statistics of the viewer hours on the platform. As per their report, GTA 5 on Twitch is currently dominating the video game charts and even beating games like Call of Duty Warzone and World of Warcraft.

Here are the top 25 things on Twitch with the most viewer hours in December so far:

Just Chatting: 246+ million

246+ million Grand Theft Auto 5: 137+ million

137+ million Fortnite: 101+ million

101+ million League of Legends: 91+ million

91+ million World of Warcraft: 69+ million

69+ million Valorant: 45+ million

45+ million Counter-Strike: 42+ million

42+ million Minecraft: 36+ million

36+ million Dota 2: 34+ million

34+ million Teamfight Tactics: 28.9+ million

28.9+ million Lethal Company: 28.5+ million

28.5+ million Rust: 27+ million

27+ million EA Sports FC 24: 26+ million

26+ million Call of Duty Warzone: 25+ million

25+ million Special Events: 22+ million

22+ million Call of Duty Modern Warfare III: 22+ million

22+ million Casino Jackpot: 21+ million

21+ million Overwatch 2: 17+ million

17+ million Path of Exile: 17+ million

17+ million Apex Legends: 16+ million

16+ million Pokemon Community Game: 14+ million

14+ million Slots: 14+ million

14+ million Dead by Daylight: 14+ million

14+ million PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS: 13+ million

13+ million Sports: 12+ million

A part of this success goes to the hype created by the release of the GTA 6 trailer and Nopixel 4.0 RP update. Additionally, Rockstar Games gave 600,000+ subscriptions to the Grand Theft Auto 5 RP community between December 15-21, 2023.

The recent GTA 6 controversy might have also boosted the hype of the current game, leading to more viewers on Twitch.

