GTA 5 is now playable on Nintendo Switch, but only the prologue: Report

With GTA 5 being one of the most popular Rockstar Games titles, fans of the game have been waiting for it to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and other handheld devices. Recently, there were talks about modders making a mobile port of the game using the leaked Grand Theft Auto 5 source code, and now another tweet on X has showcased the game's prologue running on Nintendo Switch.

@pc_focus__ on X shared a clip of GTA 5 running on Nintendo Switch and reaching the prologue before crashing. The developer behind this project, Superstar South (@SuperstarS31668 on X) is using the official Nintendo Devkit as well as the game's leaked source code to run the title on the handheld console.

Earlier, there were rumors that the modding community was using the leaked source codes to create a Grand Theft Auto 5 port for mobile, Linux, and the Nintendo Switch. The recent development has confirmed these rumors, leaving fans to believe they might get to play the game on their handheld console in the future.

GTA 5 might soon run on Nintendo Switch if the port goes well

As mentioned before, there was news that the modders are using GTA 5 source code to port the game to various handheld consoles and also for Linux. However, now that @SuperstarS31668 has confirmed that they are working on the port and made it to the prologue, there are hopes that the whole game might be playable soon.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak proved disastrous for the studio and also created some security concerns for players although Rockstar Games soon fixed them. Fortunately for gamers, someone is now using the same GTA 5 source code leaks to help the community and roll out a port of the game for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

