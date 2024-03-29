GTA 5 leaked source code helps mobile port development by modders

The GTA 5 leaked source code was quite disastrous for Rockstar Games. However, it turned out to be great for the community since, in recent news, a group of modders has been trying to create a mobile port of the game using these codes. Fans have been requesting the studio to roll out a mobile/Linux/Nintendo Switch port of the game for a long time with no success.

In a recent tweet by @GTAFocal on X, they shared screenshots and a clip showcasing the attempt to port and run the game on handheld devices. While this version is still not nearly complete or in working condition, players are hoping that the modders make it work somehow.

GTA 5 is a decade-old title, so naturally, players want to see it on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. While there are no indications that Rockstar Games is working on an official port, the modded version is like a ray of sunshine for most fans.

The GTA 5 leaked source code could end up helping modders make a successful mobile port

The GTA 5 leaked source code gained massive attention from the community around December 2023 when several community members obtained the files through various means.

While Rockstar Games had already patched major bugs and issues that might affect the security of players, modders now seem to be working on a mobile port of the game using the same GTA 5 leaked source code.

There are already some amazing Grand Theft Auto 5 mods that enhance your overall experience, and if the port is successful, fans using other handheld devices like Nintendo Switch would also be able to enjoy the incredibly popular title. However, this would take some time, as is evident from the clip shared by @GTAFocal on X.

While some players are skeptical about how the game would run on mobile devices, most of them believe it would be possible since GTA 5 did run on PS3. Most of the flagship mobile phones these days are way more powerful compared to that console and should be able to handle the game without any issue.

It is worth noting that you can play GTA 5 on mobile using some Windows emulators, but they fail to offer similar performance to running the game natively. So, if the modders are successful in using the GTA 5 leaked source code and creating a port, it would be quite amazing. The game should also be able to run on Nintendo Switch without much trouble.

Also, it would be interesting to see how Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar) handle the situation if and when the port becomes successful and available to the public. They might either purge it or let it circulate and only focus on the upcoming title.

Anyway, it would soon become clear whether the modders can use the source code to create a mobile port. In the meantime, you can check out everything you should buy this week in GTA Online.

