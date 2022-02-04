GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition: Release date, confirmed features, and more revealed

Rockstar Games has officially released new information regarding the upcoming GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition. Though the developers keep introducing new content from time-to-time, the upcoming update will easily be one of the major ones that the game has received till date.
The latest was the Contract DLC and Cayo Perico Heist. Apart from these, Rockstar also regularly adds new vehicles, clothes and other stuff to the game.
Fans have been raving about the next edition for quite some time now and it has been staring Rockstar straight in the face. Rockstar, however, did not confirm anything about the next game but today it did tweet about the Expanded and Enhanced version. Let’s get an overview of what was said.
Rockstar tweets about GTA V Expanded and Enhanced for PlayStation and Xbox
Contract DLC Updates
The Contract DLC teleported the game to the present day and let players step into the shoes of Lamar and Franklin to retrieve Dr Dre’s unreleased tracks.
The new update will allow players to directly play the Short Trip mission as Lamar or Franklin without completing the Contract story missions. This has been done so that new players can enjoy the classic mission without waiting.
New version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
Gamers have for some time been asking for the next game or at least next-gen support. Rockstar finally tweeted today saying that the new version for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S will be released on March 15, 2022. This will allow players to enjoy the game on the latest platform.
The new version will feature improved graphics and textures with support for up to 4K resolution. It will also finally allow console players to enjoy 60fps gameplay. Among other things, increased draw distance, ray tracing support and HDR options will also be included. Performance-wise, the game will load faster and sport immersive 3D audio.
PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer existing characters over to the new version. This will be carried out via a one time only migration at launch. GTA V Online will become a standalone product for newer platforms and will be available for free.
GTA Online Updates
GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will also showcase a host of feature upgrades. The first one lets players skip the story mode prologue before starting Online for the first time. There will also be an all-new tutorial.
New players will be led to the Career Builder screen where a choice between owning 1 of 4 illegal businesses will be presented along with a lot of in-game money to start out strong. The choice will have to be made between Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, Executive, and Biker.
Apart from this, the PS and Xbox versions will also include Hao’s Special Works auto shop at the LS Car Meet. This will allow players to modify five new vehicles and five existing vehicles at launch. The upgrades will be exclusive to Hao’s auto shop and will unlock full performance for vehicles.