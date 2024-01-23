GTA 5 Online Tow Truck glitch removes cops and consequences

Rockstar Games dropped The Chop Shop DLC update for GTA 5 Online early last month, adding many new things to the game. One of these was the Salvage Yard business, which involves Tow Truck Service missions as one of the ways to earn money. However, players seem to have found a way to avoid getting a wanted level, essentially removing cops from PvP (Player vs Player) using the Tow Truck Service missions.

While it seems that the glitch can still be utilized, readers should note that Rockstar frequently releases background updates for the multiplayer to remove such glitches and bugs. For instance, a recent background update patched the infamous Speedo Custom God Mode glitch.

GTA 5 Online Tow Truck Service glitch reportedly removes cops in PvP

YouTuber GRAVESIGHT uploaded a video on December 21, 2023, regarding a GTA 5 Online Tow Truck Service mission glitch that reportedly prevents one from attaining a wanted level. If players follow the instructions provided in this video, they might be able to stop cops from interfering in PvP in Public sessions.

To do this, you must own a Salvage Yard in the multiplayer along with its Tow Truck upgrade. The properties of this business are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures. Once bought, you should get inside the Tow Truck parked in your Salvage Yard and launch the Tow Truck Service. However, you must exit the vehicle after the mission begins.

No cops show up while the Tow Truck mission is active (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT )

This will trigger a prompt asking you to get back in the Tow Truck, but the Tow Truck Service mission remains active, and GRAVESIGHT doesn't attain a wanted level regardless of the violence and destruction caused.

This method can seemingly be used in Public sessions to engage in PvP without the annoyance of cops interfering. The YouTuber showed that you can also spawn personal vehicles during this. That said, it should be noted that if the Tow Truck gets destroyed, the no cops glitch will be over.

The Salvage Yard is an interesting business even without this glitch, and it can help you make a lot of money. It would be interesting to see if establishments such as this appear in GTA 6 story mode.

Content from The Chop Shop update should keep players engaged until the series' next title releases in 2025. But there are also other many other games to play while waiting for GTA 6.

