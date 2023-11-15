GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games announces Grand Theft Auto Radio with songs from different music stations

GTA titles always have great music playing on their radio stations, and it seems Rockstar Games finally acknowledged how much fans love them. In an X post on November 15, 2023, the developers announced Grand Theft Auto Radio for Spotify users. This is a collection of songs featuring artists from across every radio station in the series.

100 different songs available are on this playlist, translating to roughly six hours and 30 minutes of play time.

Grand Theft Auto Radio arrives on Spotify with fan-favorite songs from GTA 5 music stations and more

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the X post above, Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto Radio with a link for quick access to it. Here’re the songs that GTA 5 fans can find on the Spotify playlist:

Fortunate Son Africa The Box Feel Good Inc. Low Life Still D.R.E. HIGHEST IN THE ROOM I Want to Know What Love Is Hold the Line Gimme More The Next Episode California Love (I Just) Died In Your Arms Family Affair Swimming Pools (Drank) A Horse with No Name Salió El Sol You Know How We Do It No Diggity Me & U Collard Greens If You Leave Me Now ZEZE Cooler Than Me – Single Mix Stir Fry Because Of You Carry on Wayward Son Them Changes BOP In Da Club Atrevete-Te-Te Self Control Danger Zone Dangerous Bad Girls Plain Jane Your Love Sexy Movimiento Na De Na Black Velvet Mother Con Altura Flex Waiting for a Girl Like You Midnight City Never Too Much Night Moves Missing You Glamorous What a Fool Believes Rockstar Made 1 Thing Virtual Diva Xxplosive Broken Wings My Type Gimme All Your Lovin’ Heart Of Glass – Special Mix Mississippi Queen Young Hearts Run Free No More ?’s Everything She Wants Linda We Belong Baker Street More Than This Salgo Pa’la Calle Renegade Dos Locos Burning Heart Hood Gone Love It It’s A Vibe Tennis Court This D.J. Peace of Mind 1st of Tha Month Saturday Night’s Alright Cat’s in the Cradle Gospel Act Up Wow Freestyle Ski California Soul Round and Round r - Cali Keep Their Heads Ringin’ Siente El Boom Mind Playing Tricks on Me Video Killed The Radio Star Out of Touch Dragonball Durag Cash Shit Give It To Me Baby Get It Shawty Slow Ride - Edit I Love a Rainy Night Hollywood Nights Numb Numb Juice Peace Sells - Remastered . Pachuco

Players can also find some of the best songs from GTA San Andreas on this playlist.

With GTA 6 leaks suggesting more music-central content, it’s good to see Rockstar taking the initiative and creating a Spotify playlist for fans around the globe.