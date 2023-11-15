GTA
GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games announces Grand Theft Auto Radio with songs from different music stations

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Nov 15, 2023 19:32 GMT
A brief report on the new Grand Theft Auto Radio announced by GTA 5 publisher (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA titles always have great music playing on their radio stations, and it seems Rockstar Games finally acknowledged how much fans love them. In an X post on November 15, 2023, the developers announced Grand Theft Auto Radio for Spotify users. This is a collection of songs featuring artists from across every radio station in the series.

100 different songs available are on this playlist, translating to roughly six hours and 30 minutes of play time.

Grand Theft Auto Radio arrives on Spotify with fan-favorite songs from GTA 5 music stations and more

As can be seen in the X post above, Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto Radio with a link for quick access to it. Here’re the songs that GTA 5 fans can find on the Spotify playlist:

  1. Fortunate Son
  2. Africa
  3. The Box
  4. Feel Good Inc.
  5. Low Life
  6. Still D.R.E.
  7. HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
  8. I Want to Know What Love Is
  9. Hold the Line
  10. Gimme More
  11. The Next Episode
  12. California Love
  13. (I Just) Died In Your Arms
  14. Family Affair
  15. Swimming Pools (Drank)
  16. A Horse with No Name
  17. Salió El Sol
  18. You Know How We Do It
  19. No Diggity
  20. Me & U
  21. Collard Greens
  22. If You Leave Me Now
  23. ZEZE
  24. Cooler Than Me – Single Mix
  25. Stir Fry
  26. Because Of You
  27. Carry on Wayward Son
  28. Them Changes
  29. BOP
  30. In Da Club
  31. Atrevete-Te-Te
  32. Self Control
  33. Danger Zone
  34. Dangerous
  35. Bad Girls
  36. Plain Jane
  37. Your Love
  38. Sexy Movimiento
  39. Na De Na
  40. Black Velvet
  41. Mother
  42. Con Altura
  43. Flex
  44. Waiting for a Girl Like You
  45. Midnight City
  46. Never Too Much
  47. Night Moves
  48. Missing You
  49. Glamorous
  50. What a Fool Believes
  51. Rockstar Made
  52. 1 Thing
  53. Virtual Diva
  54. Xxplosive
  55. Broken Wings
  56. My Type
  57. Gimme All Your Lovin’
  58. Heart Of Glass – Special Mix
  59. Mississippi Queen
  60. Young Hearts Run Free
  61. No More ?’s
  62. Everything She Wants
  63. Linda
  64. We Belong
  65. Baker Street
  66. More Than This
  67. Salgo Pa’la Calle
  68. Renegade
  69. Dos Locos
  70. Burning Heart
  71. Hood Gone Love It
  72. It’s A Vibe
  73. Tennis Court
  74. This D.J.
  75. Peace of Mind
  76. 1st of Tha Month
  77. Saturday Night’s Alright
  78. Cat’s in the Cradle
  79. Gospel
  80. Act Up
  81. Wow Freestyle
  82. Ski
  83. California Soul
  84. Round and Round
  85. r - Cali
  86. Keep Their Heads Ringin’
  87. Siente El Boom
  88. Mind Playing Tricks on Me
  89. Video Killed The Radio Star
  90. Out of Touch
  91. Dragonball Durag
  92. Cash Shit
  93. Give It To Me Baby
  94. Get It Shawty
  95. Slow Ride - Edit
  96. I Love a Rainy Night
  97. Hollywood Nights
  98. Numb Numb Juice
  99. Peace Sells - Remastered
  100. . Pachuco

Players can also find some of the best songs from GTA San Andreas on this playlist.

With GTA 6 leaks suggesting more music-central content, it’s good to see Rockstar taking the initiative and creating a Spotify playlist for fans around the globe.

