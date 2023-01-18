GTA 5 was reportedly the second most-downloaded game on PS4 in 2022

The PlayStation Blog has unveiled the most downloaded games of 2022, and GTA 5 has some notable placements. It's in the top ten for both the PS4 and PS5 in the US/Canada and EU regions. Players must remember that GTA 5 is a 2013 game, so being in the top ten nearly a decade later is extremely impressive.

It is also worth noting that the game is bundled with Grand Theft Auto Online in the PS4 version, and continues to get several updates every year. Some only play that game and not its single-player counterpart, but they would still contribute to the latter's downloads for a metric like this one.

GTA 5 was in the top ten most downloaded games for the PS4 and PS5 in 2022

PlayStation @PlayStation



Who claimed victory? Find out: The year’s biggest games fought it out for the top spot in the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts of 2022.Who claimed victory? Find out: play.st/3GMDC7F The year’s biggest games fought it out for the top spot in the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts of 2022.Who claimed victory? Find out: play.st/3GMDC7F https://t.co/yTYu77bfLI

If players browse through the PlayStation Blog, they will notice that GTA 5 has the following rankings regarding their downloads in 2022:

2nd place for the PS4 in US/Canada and Europe

5th place for the PS5 in Europe

6th place for the PS5 in US/Canada

It is worth noting that the game is referred to as "Grand Theft Auto V" in the official lists. Nonetheless, these rankings are incredibly impressive and are a testament to the title's long-lasting legacy. Most old video games are not in the top 20, let alone any that are nearly ten years old.

Grand Theft Auto V's competition

Some players still love to play the single-player game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only PS4 game downloaded more than GTA 5 in the US during 2022 was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Similarly, FIFA 23 had more downloads than Rockstar's popular title in Europe.

On a related note, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23 were the most downloaded games on the PS5 for the US, Canada, and Europe, respectively.

Here are the PS5 games that were downloaded more than GTA 5 in the US and Canada:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarök NBA 2K23 ELDEN RING Madden NFL 23

Likewise, here are the games that did better in Europe:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarök ELDEN RING

The games that sold more copies in these lists were released in 2022.

Other Grand Theft Auto V news

The protagonists of the second-best-selling video game of all time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers curious about this game's success should know that it was reported in November 2022 that GTA 5 had sold over 170,000,000 copies worldwide. It's the second-best-selling video game of all time, only behind Minecraft.

Rockstar's popular title will likely continue to perform well financially in 2023 as Grand Theft Auto Online continues to get updates, and there aren't any notable competitors to the single-player game yet. It is worth noting that GTA 5 was the most downloaded PS4 game back in 2021 and has done well in the past few years as well.

In related news, there is no announcement of GTA 6 yet. The title is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, although there are rumors that it could be announced in 2023. Its release date is currently unknown.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Did you download GTA 5 in 2022? Yes No 0 votes