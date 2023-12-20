GTA 5 Venom mod surfaces online after Insomniac's leak incident

Sony’s Insomniac Games recently suffered a data breach (similar to GTA 6) where the studio’s several upcoming projects, including a Venom game, got leaked. While it has no direct relations with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, fans left no stone unturned to mark the event.

Immediately after the leaks, modders introduced a Venom patch to the popular 2013 title. The modded gameplay looked intriguing as the developers added various features of the anti-hero comic book character.

More about Venom mod that emerged in GTA 5 after Insomniac Games leak incident

On December 19, 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Casaoui (X/@Casaoui_2) shared the above gameplay video of the GTA 5 mod. The character model of Venom had great details, including shiny black skin, a huge body, and claws. He could jump high in the air and land with extreme force, causing the ground to break.

The modders added animation and sound effects for Venom’s powerful landing. The anti-hero character could kill any NPCs with a single attack.

A screenshot from the Venom mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via X/@Casaoui_2)

Venom also had various special powers, such as Ground Spikes, Eat Head, and Shoot Spikes. His one punch could instantly blow up NPC vehicles. While the character could walk, run, and jump to travel, the modders also gave him web-shooting abilities.

However, this is not the first time modders brought Insomniac Games characters to the open-world title. A few days ago, on December 13, 2023, another X profile named Joe shared a GTA 5 Wolverine mod gameplay.

Similar to Venom, Wolverine also had special abilities and powers. He could jump high in the air, use fast attacks, grab and kill enemies, and do many other things. The mod also featured special enemies that spawned in the map to kill the character.

A screenshot from the Wolverine mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via X/Joe)

Grand Theft Auto 5 has one of the most active modding communities that can instantly create anything inspired by real-life incidents. Insomniac's leak also disclosed various other games, and it is only a matter of time until their mods arrive in GTA 5.

